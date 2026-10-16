Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 16 (128GB) effectively priced at Rs 63,999 with offers.

iPhone 17 and older models discounted; assess storage, chip lifespan.

Utilize bank offers, exchange deals; verify seller, product before purchase.

Apple's iPhones rarely see deep discounts, so the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is one of the few times a new iPhone gets noticeably cheaper. Prices differ between reports, and the right model depends on storage and how long you plan to keep the phone. Here is a guide to the iPhone options, with the prices we could confirm.

iPhone 16: The Headline Deal

The iPhone 16 (128GB), which originally cost Rs 89,900, is listed at about Rs 71,999 to Rs 72,249 on Amazon, and Amazon's own announcement lists Rs 74,999. It runs on the A18 chip and supports Apple Intelligence.

One report says the Rs 71,999 figure is an effective price with offers applied, and another suggests it could fall to roughly Rs 63,999 to Rs 65,999 after an SBI card discount and a trade-in. Because prices differ, always check the final payable amount at checkout.

The iPhone 17 now starts with 256GB of storage and has an official price of Rs 99,900. Reports put it at around Rs 79,999 to Rs 84,999 on Flipkart during its sale, and we could not confirm an Amazon price, so compare both platforms.

The iPhone 17e is listed with an original price of Rs 79,900, but no sale price was available in the reports we checked. If you want a cheaper entry, the iPhone 16e launched in India at Rs 59,900, and the older iPhone 15 (128GB) was reported at Rs 67,999 on Flipkart, though some of these prices may differ on Amazon.

Storage, Chip And Years Of Use

Storage is the easiest place to go wrong. A 128GB iPhone fills quickly if you shoot video or keep many photos, and iPhone storage cannot be expanded, so consider whether the 256GB base of the iPhone 17 is worth the extra cost compared with a 128GB iPhone 16.

A newer chip generally means more years of software support, so a slightly higher price for a newer model can pay off if you keep phones for four or five years. Calculate the price per year of use rather than only the sale price.

Cut The Final Price

Amazon is offering a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, and exchange savings of up to Rs 70,000 on selected phones, depending on your old phone. Prime members can earn unlimited 5 per cent cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Exchange values depend on the condition of your old phone and can change after inspection, and bank offers have caps and minimum order values. If you plan to use an exchange, take photos of your old phone and note its IMEI so the evaluation matches what you declared.

Buy Safely

Buy iPhones only from Amazon or an authorised seller, check that the box is sealed, and confirm that the invoice shows the model and IMEI. Be wary of listings that look far cheaper than every other seller, since refurbished or imported units can be sold as new; read the condition and seller details carefully. Check the warranty period on the listing and keep the invoice for service claims.

You can browse iPhones on Amazon and explore more mobile phone deals, then compare the final payable amount, delivery date and return window before you order.