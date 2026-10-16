India Has 550 Million Gamers. Roblox Wants Its Next Big Hit To Come From Here

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Roblox hosted its first India event, highlighting creator focus.

Platform offers tools, monetization, and AI for game creation.

Localisation efforts include Hindi support, UPI, device accessibility.

Child safety, parental engagement remain crucial for platform growth.

A click here, a tap there, a few manoeuvres, and voilà, you have a game! What once required coding skills, technical expertise and hours of development could become far more accessible. At least, that is the future Roblox is betting on.

On October 13, Roblox brought its Unbox Roblox event to New Delhi for the first time in India, bringing together creators, influencers and technology journalists to explore the platform’s plans for the country.

The event featured insights from Sunil Rao (pictured above), India MD at Roblox, and Papri Dev (pictured above), APAC Head of Communications, Roblox. Arjun Goel, gamer creator and co-founder of Meta Fashion, who has sold over 2.5 Crore worth of virtual items on the platform, also shared his views with ABPLIVE on the platform’s growth and its opportunities for creators.

The central proposition was clear: Roblox wants people to move beyond playing games to building their own virtual experiences, reaching audiences and potentially earning money from their creations.

India, with an estimated 550 million gamers, represents a significant opportunity. Roblox reported that its daily active users in India more than doubled in FY2025. The company is now looking to build on that growth by expanding access to creation tools, supporting emerging developers and making its ecosystem more relevant to Indian users.

From Playing Games To Building Them

At the heart of Roblox’s creator economy is a simple idea: players can become creators, too.

Through Roblox Studio, users can develop and publish games and interactive experiences. Eligible developers can monetise their creations through Robux, the platform’s virtual currency, and convert their earnings into real-world money through its developer monetisation system.

The opportunity is not limited to established studios. Roblox has highlighted the success of smaller creators, including developers whose games have gained substantial traction despite being relatively new.

The scale of Roblox's growth is evident when we look at two of India’s Small World Games, Anime Defenders and Death Ball, which recorded a combined one billion cumulative visits in 2025 and 340 games with owners in India crossed one million cumulative visits each that year.

The figures point to an ecosystem in which individual creators and small teams can potentially reach large audiences without necessarily operating like traditional gaming studios. But building a successful game requires more than technical ability. Creators must understand game design, audience preferences, monetisation and the business of running a studio.

That is where Roblox sees an opportunity to provide additional support.

Can The Next Big Gaming Hit Come From India?

Roblox wants to expand its creator ecosystem beyond established technology and gaming hubs, including by reaching aspiring developers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

At the event, Rao spoke about plans to bring the Jumpstart programme to India. The initiative, which he said had already been started globally, is intended to help aspiring creators develop the skills needed to build and grow their games.

The proposed support could cover game design, monetisation, account setup and hiring — areas where creators may need guidance even if they already have the technical ability to develop a game.

Rao said that, based on the company’s data, there was already significant awareness of Roblox among players in smaller cities. The challenge, he suggested, was helping interested users understand the path from playing games to creating and monetising them.

He also pointed to the success of small creators at Roblox events, noting that some of the most-played games had been launched relatively recently. His larger ambition for the country was summed up in a statement about the potential for Indian developers to create globally successful experiences.

“The next big hit can come from India. It could be a cricket game. It could be an experience. It could be anything, but I'm confident that it will be here going forward,” the Roblox MD said.

AI Could Make Game Creation More Accessible

Artificial intelligence could be another part of that shift. Roblox presented its upcoming AI-assisted creation tool, Build, which is designed to help users move from an idea to a playable experience through prompts and iteration.

The workflow demonstrated by the Roblox team included describing an experience, refining the generated result, playtesting it on a mobile device and sharing it with others. The idea is to reduce some of the barriers that prevent people from experimenting with game development, particularly those who may not have extensive coding experience.

However, making creation easier does not necessarily mean that every game will succeed. Originality, design choices and an understanding of what players want remain important.

That distinction also emerged in the experience of Meta Fashion, the virtual fashion organisation co-founded by Arjun Goel (pictured below).

Goel described how the organisation studies market data to identify emerging trends, underserved categories and opportunities on the Roblox marketplace. Its internal tools and AI systems help analyse demand, while 3D artists and creators turn those insights into virtual products.

He cited an example of an item in the military genre that was identified by the organisation’s AI systems and performed ten times above its internal benchmark. He described the result as an example of how data could help scale decision-making, with human taste still playing an important role.

But Goel also cautioned against approaching Roblox simply as a way to make quick money.

“From the commercial angle, just like trying to make a quick buck, it doesn't work out very well. And Roblox really rewards authenticity and originality, and there's no playbook for it, right? You have to really find it yourself and then win,” Goel said.

The takeaway is that data and AI may help creators identify opportunities, but originality remains central to building experiences that resonate with players.

Making Roblox More Indian

For Roblox, expanding in India also means adapting to local languages, payment habits and creator needs.

The platform has launched Hindi support, with additional Indian languages in the pipeline as part of its localisation efforts. The company has also discussed expanding payment options, with UPI checkouts available on mobile and desktop payments and gift cards among the areas it wants to develop further.

Roblox India MD Sunil Rao further described these efforts as part of a broader push to localise the Roblox ecosystem over the coming months and years.

Accessibility also matters. Rao also highlighted the platform’s performance on lower-cost Android phones costing under $200, alongside its focus on low latency with the ambition to ensure that participation in the ecosystem is not restricted to users with expensive devices or those living in major metropolitan centres.

The creator economy is only one part of this strategy. Roblox is also looking to expand the ways people engage with the platform, from customising avatars and exploring virtual fashion to discovering experiences and connecting with other users.

Prominent personalities in entertainment have also explored Roblox as a way to engage audiences. Bruno Mars brought his music to the platform through an in-game appearance by hosting the largest single-artist music concert in a video game in Steal a Brainrot, where players could engage with his music and collect a limited-edition character inspired by the singer.

The Rolling Stones have also explored Roblox through music-themed experiences and exclusive virtual merchandise, while K-pop acts and fan experiences have tapped into the platform to bring music, fandom and avatar customisation together.

Beyond Gaming: What Keeps Players Coming Back?

Roblox’s focus on creation does not mean every user needs to become a developer. Some users play games, others spend time with friends or customise their avatars, while others enjoy watching gameplay and discovering memorable moments.

The platform’s Moments feature shows how users can engage with content beyond playing a game themselves.

Virtual fashion offers another example of how digital identity can become part of the experience. Creator turned entreprenuer Goel said avatars were a common link across many of the games and communities his organisation studied, while trends and subcultures on Roblox could evolve quickly.

"For Meta Fashion, that creates an opportunity to develop virtual products that reflect how users want to express themselves online," he added.

The challenge for Roblox is to keep these experiences engaging while ensuring that growth is supported by appropriate safety measures.

Child Safety And Parental Trust

As Roblox expands among younger audiences, child safety remains a crucial part of its approach.

Papri Dev, Roblox's APAC Communications Head discussed Facial Age Estimation (FAE), which uses a video selfie to estimate a user’s age, alongside age-based account experiences and safety measures. Dev showcased different experiences for younger users, teenagers and those aged 16 and above.

Roblox has also emphasised the importance of working with parents, researchers, governments and policymakers.

Rao described parent engagement as essential to the platform’s grassroots strategy, alongside direct relationships with players and creators. He said Roblox wanted to keep parents informed about its safety measures and understand whether they were comfortable with how children use the platform.

The Road Ahead For Roblox In India

Roblox’s first Unbox Roblox event in India was a display of its strategy built around three broad ambitions: make creation more accessible, help developers understand monetisation and adapt the platform to local users.

For India, the opportunity is not simply to become a larger market for gaming. It is to give more people the chance to build the games and digital experiences that audiences around the world may eventually discover.