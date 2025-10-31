Gadgets Review | Skullcandy Uproar Review: No ANC, No App; Still My New Favourite Earbuds

Skullcandy Uproar Review: I remember the time when my uncle got his first Skullcandy Link headsets and proudly showed them off to me. From that moment to today, as I review Skullcandy’s beautiful and functional TWS earbuds, the Skullcandy Uproar, it feels like a full-circle moment. When I first got the unit, it felt like reliving a long-forgotten childhood dream, even before the unboxing.

Now, when I held the case for the first time, it felt plasticky, and that too, the cheap kind. It honestly made me a little disappointed at first. But then I used the earbuds. If I had to describe the experience in one phrase, it would be pure bliss. The clarity, the beats, and the overall sound experience were no less than magical.

Skullcandy Uproar Review: Quick Pointers





What Works:

Skullcandy’s signature sound quality

Sleek design of the earbuds

Powerful environmental noise cancellation (ENC)

What Doesn’t:

The case felt like cheap plastic

Absence of active noise cancellation (ANC)

No app support

Design: Love At First Listen (and Look)





Whenever I’m picking a new pair of earphones for myself, the ‘love at first sight’ factor plays a huge role. After all, earbuds are the second thing that makes my ears look beautiful, of course, after earrings.

The Skullcandy Uproar carries a classy matte finish with a glossy outline around the neck area and Skullcandy’s logo in white.

I usually use my JBL Beam earbuds and had no complaints, until Uproar entered my life. In contrast with my JBL buds, these Skullcandy buds are incredibly lightweight and don’t pop out of my ears easily (I shook my head like crazy to test it). Even after hours of use, my ears didn’t hurt at all, which rarely happens with me.

The only thing I don’t like design-wise is the sound when closing the case. It gives off that cheap plastic click, which is a major turn-off for me.

That said, the use of plastic has undoubtedly made these buds much lighter, which is a big plus.

Touch Controls: Tap! Tap! Tap!





Hmm, this is where things got a little tricky. The earbuds don’t have app support, which means you can’t get to set your own EQ preferences, or switch between modes, and so on.

A single tap pauses or plays the track or video. Double-tapping either earbud switches between Music, Movie, and Podcast modes. Triple-tap on the right earbud to skip forward and triple-tap on the left to go back.

For calls: one tap to answer, double to end, press and hold to reject, and four taps to activate Google Assistant.

Now, when I talk about the three modes, each has a distinct personality.

The Music Mode gives you a perfectly balanced sound, where every beat hits just right without overpowering the vocals.

Switch to Movie Mode , and you’ll notice how the background score gets a deeper tone while the dialogues become more prominent, perfect for binge-watching without missing a single line.

Then there’s the Podcast Mode , which smartly tones down unnecessary background sounds so you can focus purely on the speaker’s voice or content.

When I heard my favourite song IDK How, the drops and highs were, in one word, flawless. I also tried the Movie mode while watching The Office on Disney+Hotstar, and the voice was crystal clear, along with the background scores, which played unobtrusively. Then I played the same series in Podcast mode, and the background score was trimmed down to a much lower level, making the vocals shine brighter.

One small detail I loved is the faint clicking sound that plays whenever you tap on a bud. It really helps you know whether your touch registered or not.

Audio Quality: When Music Hits, It Hits Hard





Now comes the elephant in the room: how’s the sound? Well… It’s awesome! Even when the volume is all the way up, the sound doesn’t crack, which happens with many buds. The audio quality is solid and consistent. However, the absence of ANC is a real drawback.

I usually use earbuds outdoors while travelling, and when traffic noise mixes with my songs, I instantly miss my ANC earbuds.

But when I used the Uproar inside the metro, the sound felt smooth as butter. Though it relies on passive noise cancellation, it works well in low-noise environments like the metro but struggles on busy roads.

Coming to calls: when I called my friend to yap about my day, he literally said, “How is your voice coming so sharp all of a sudden?” That’s when I knew the earbuds were doing their job right. He even mentioned that the background noise was almost trimmed, and my voice sounded much clearer and enhanced.

All in all, the audio quality is solid, 10 on 10, but the only issue for me is that I’m just too used to ANC.

Battery Life: They Just Don’t Quit





The company claims a total playback time of 46 hours, including both the earbuds and the case. When I tested them, I got around 6–7 hours of continuous playback on a single charge in Music mode.

That’s pretty good for daily use, especially considering the sound quality it delivers.

Final Verdict: Would I Buy It? Absolutely





After using them for around two weeks straight, I can confidently say I loved these earbuds. Although there’s no ANC, which some other brands offer under a similar price point of Rs 3,499, the sound quality Skullcandy delivers here is unmatched.

The perfect clarity, whether for pop beats or calm tracks, honestly made me dance a little. The earbuds are super lightweight, which made me wear them for hours nonstop without any discomfort.

One more little detail, I have small ears, and most earbuds tend to fall off easily. But with these, that problem didn’t exist at all.

So, if you’re someone who loves listening to songs in full clarity, all while staying on budget and feeling zero discomfort, this one’s made for you.