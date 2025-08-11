In a world infested with AI, it might feel like we're losing out on human voices. AI isn't all bad, but what it lacks is a rooted, real-world connection. So, as we review the latest in tech, from phones to AI-enabled mice, we decided to create an AI bot and see how it perceives a gadget solely based on the spec sheet.

Meet GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer. Programmed to adore specs, worship benchmarks, and get excited by shiny lights. Unfortunately, GennieGPT doesn’t game, capture photos, or use any kind of tech in the real world. That’s where I come in with my hands-on experience with the gadgets.

Let’s begin this tech tug-of-war.

Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Review: If headphones were Bollywood stars, the Skullcandy Crusher Wireless would be Ranveer Singh. You know, the great and boisterous one who cranks the volume, turns up the bass, and refuses to call it a night. With a signature haptic bass slider, 50-hour battery life, and a foldable travel-ready design, these 40mm cans promise a concert-on-your-head experience. But does the Crusher’s punch come with finesse, or is it all rumble, no nuance?

We tested it, with GennieGPT hyping up every thump while I tried to keep my ears intact.

Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Adjustable haptic bass slider for personalised thump

Long-lasting 50-hour battery with quick charge

Sturdy, foldable, travel-ready design, but... (see 3rd point below)

What Doesn't Work:

Max bass can cause fatigue during long listening sessions

No ANC is a bit underwhelming

No headphone case at this price? Skulls have rolled for less!

Comfy, But No Case

✨ GennieGPT: Foldable, flat-packing, memory foam ear cushions — these are your ultimate travel buddy! And they look sleek enough to rock anywhere.

Shayak: True, they’re solidly built, and the collapsible frame is great for backpacks. The earcups are soft, and with the headphones at 275g, they’re not overly heavy.

I also appreciate the chunky buttons at the bottom of the cups, as well as the easily adjustable slider. They feel very tactile and easy to operate on the move. Skullcandy devices have always put users' ease-of-use at the forefront, and the Crusher is no different.

Having said that, when I dish out some Rs 40k for a pair of headphones, I'd expect a travel case bundled as well. It was slightly saddening to see that the Crusher came only in a plastic tray out of the box. So, when I'm heading out of town with these cans, I will have to figure out how to pack them in my backpack or my luggage case without having to worry about them 'crushing' under pressure.

Also, the headphones are quite chunky. Which is fine for me, but some users may take some time to get used to the weightiness of it all, especially those who'll be making a switch from TWS earbuds.

Slide-ing In For A Win

✨ GennieGPT: Dual Sensory Haptic Bass! A slider to fine-tune rumble from subtle warmth to full-on earthquake mode. No other headphone delivers bass like this!

Shayak: The bass is genuinely impressive, like strapping a mini subwoofer to your head. It’s immersive for EDM, hip-hop, and movie scores.

Be it the official soundtrack for Phantom of the Opera or groove-and-synth heavy Lavish from Twenty One Pilots, you can feel the 40mm drivers working overtime to deliver crystal clear sound. When you slide the bass button to the fullest, the only noise that you can hear is the movement of the plastic cups against the foam, but nothing that would distract you from the music.

Also, I must admit I can't imagine how you can go on for hours under full bass. The oomphy bass would soon start pressing on your neck (or at least it did in my case), and before long, you'd find yourself dialling the bass down a bit to truly be able to breathe.

However, no matter if the bass is dialled all the way up or down, the Crusher's sound signature is pristine. Neither did I hear unwarranted jangly noises from inside the earcans, nor did I miss the subtlety of much higher-priced headphones when listening to nuance-filled music such as Winter from Vivaldi's The Four Seasons.

✨ GennieGPT: Feel the explosions, the engine roars, the tension! This is cinema on your ears!

Shayak: Calm your LLM horses for a second there. Sure, the sound is thumpy enough, but there are some serious caveats.

For movies and gaming, the Crusher Wireless indeed shines. Action sequences thump in your chest, and the soundstage feels huge. The slider is indeed a lifesaver for dialling it down when you want clarity. This comes especially handy when you are watching The Conjuring on your tablet or playing Mafia: The Old Country on your PS5. You don't need all the bass, all the time. Just the fact that you can slide to adjust to your needs is a nice touch from Skullcandy.

However, as is the case with most wireless headphones, the Crusher also suffers from lag when it comes to gaming on a phone. So, these won't be your go-to headphones for competitive FPS titles, but you can always plug in the bundled 3.5mm jack to reduce lag as and when needed.

Dependable Battery, Stable Bluetooth

✨ GennieGPT: Fifty hours of playback! Ten minutes of charging gives you three hours of listening! Bluetooth 5.3 for stable connection!

Shayak: The battery life is stellar, easily lasting over a week of regular use. Quick charge is genuinely useful, and Bluetooth v5.3 kept connections stable within the promised 10m range.

And personally, I will always celebrate 3.5mm jack support because that allows the audiophile in me to plug in DACs to milk the sound for those extra few notes and noises.

✨ GennieGPT: Voice assistant compatibility! On-ear controls! Durable design that’s ready for the road!

Shayak: They’re feature-rich, but no active noise cancellation at this price feels like a miss.

In terms of ANC, what you’re relying on is passive isolation from the earcups, and given the cushiony cups, I'd say they do their job well. Even when taking an autorickshaw ride through cacophonous Delhi traffic, I couldn't hear much of the outside world when the music was turned up to at least 80% levels.

Even the mics are good enough. Of course, don't expect AirPods Pro-level call clarity, but they are pretty good for making calls on the run.

Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Review: Final Verdict

The Skullcandy Crusher Wireless isn’t trying to please everyone. It’s built for those who want their headphones to thump. Its adjustable haptic bass is unmatched, turning playlists and action movies into full-body experiences, while the massive battery keeps the party going for days.

But that same bass-heavy signature can overwhelm subtle details when bass levels are not adjusted properly. At Rs 39,999, the Crusher Wireless goes up against several heavy hitters. You have the likes of Sennheiser HD 650 (Rs 37,000) with all its open-back clarity, Sony WH-1000XM6 (Rs 38,000) with its noise-cancelling mastery, and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra (Rs 35,900) with its feather-light cushions.

However, if you want a pair of headphones that give off Rocky Randhawa vibes (cue Mast Baharon Ka Main Aashiq Remix) and lift your spirits every time you put them on, Skullcandy Crusher Wireless would be just right for you.

Should You Buy It?