Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon's Great Indian Festival discounts three travel camera types.

Gimbals stabilize vlogs; action, 360 cameras suit various needs.

Prices start Rs 21,990; verify deals and needed accessories.

Travel and vlogging cameras come in three shapes: pocket gimbals, action cameras and 360-degree cameras. Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 lists all three from DJI and GoPro, with prices from Rs 21,990 to over Rs 46,000. They solve different problems, so the right pick depends on how you shoot. Here is a guide with the prices we could confirm.

Pocket Gimbal: Smooth Walking Shots

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is a small camera on a three-axis gimbal with a 1-inch sensor, 4K video up to 120fps and a rotating touchscreen. Amazon lists it at Rs 33,990 against an MRP of Rs 59,990, a 43 per cent discount, though another listing check showed Rs 35,990.

It suits vloggers who walk, talk and travel, because the gimbal keeps footage steady without extra gear. The trade-offs are limited zoom and less ruggedness than an action camera.

Action Cameras: Tough And Waterproof

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Standard Combo has a 1/1.3-inch sensor, 4K video up to 120fps, subject tracking and dual OLED touchscreens, and is listed at Rs 34,990 (MRP Rs 40,990) on one listing and Rs 35,990 on another.

The Adventure Combo, which adds extra batteries and an extension rod, is Rs 44,990. GoPro's HERO13 Black is listed at Rs 32,990 (MRP Rs 44,990), with a Special Bundle including The Handler and two Enduro batteries at Rs 38,990. The older DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo is Rs 21,990 against an MRP of Rs 44,990, a lower-cost way into this category. Action cameras are built for biking, water and rough use.

360 Cameras: Shoot First, Frame Later

The DJI Osmo 360 Adventure Combo is listed at Rs 46,990 against an MRP of Rs 66,990, a 30 per cent discount, though another check showed Rs 54,990. A 360 camera records everything around you, so you choose the framing afterwards and can create "invisible selfie stick" shots. Insta360's X5 Essential, listed in Amazon's announced deals at Rs 62,990, is a costlier alternative.

The cost of this type is more editing time and larger files, so check that you are comfortable with the editing software.

Which One Should You Buy

Pick a pocket gimbal for steady walk-and-talk travel vlogs, an action camera for sport, water and rough conditions, and a 360 camera if you like creative post-production. All three cost less than a mirrorless camera kit such as Canon's EOS R50 V at Rs 67,990, but they offer less lens choice and control.

Budget for extra batteries, memory cards and a mount or grip, and check the warranty, since some listings mention separate international and India warranty terms.

Accessories That Matter

A spare battery, a fast memory card and a small tripod or grip make more difference than a slightly better camera. For audio, built-in microphones pick up wind, so consider a small wireless microphone if you talk to the camera.

Waterproof ratings usually need a case or specific settings, so read the depth rating and conditions on the listing before taking the camera into water.

Check The Offer Before You Pay

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, with caps and minimum order values. Prices on these listings moved between checks, so confirm the combo contents, the seller and the return window before ordering.

You can check action and vlogging camera deals on Amazon and explore more cameras to compare the final payable amount.