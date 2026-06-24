Meta Launches New Smart Glasses With Kylie Jenner, Cheaper Than Ray-Ban

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Meta launched new smart glasses starting at $299.

Kylie Jenner's collection and new frames expand style options.

Advanced Meta AI with Muse Spark offers improved understanding.

Meta has launched a new range of smart glasses with EssilorLuxottica, and the pricing has caught attention alongside the buzz around Kylie Jenner's involvement. The new Meta Glasses start at $299, undercutting the existing Ray-Ban Meta lineup, while a dedicated Kylie Jenner collection marks her first entry into wearable technology. The launch, announced on Tuesday, June 23, brings new frame designs and upgraded AI features to the table.

Why Are The New Meta Glasses Cheaper Than Ray-Ban Meta?

The starting price of $299 (roughly Rs 28,000) is $80 lower than the cheapest Meta Ray-Ban variant, which costs $379, according to a report by India Today. The lineup includes three frame styles: the Meta Adventurer, a classic rectangular design; the Meta Fury, aimed at users wanting a bolder look; and the Meta Glasses by Kylie, a slim oval-shaped frame.

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The glasses are available in colours like Classic Black, Racing Green, Merlot and Sandstone, with clear, sun, polarised and Transitions lens options. At launch, there are 26 style combinations to choose from. The glasses also support prescription lenses through a new Rx Lens Swap programme, letting users get prescription lenses fitted by their own optician without affecting the warranty.

On the hardware side, the glasses carry open-ear speakers, a built-in camera, multiple microphones, and over eight hours of battery life on a single charge.

What Makes Kylie Jenner's Glasses Collection Different?

The Meta Glasses by Kylie are inspired by her personal style and are designed with a slim oval shape, different from the other two frame options. This collaboration is also Jenner's first step into wearable tech.

Beyond the design angle, this is the first hardware to ship with Meta AI powered by Muse Spark, the first model from Meta Superintelligence Labs. The AI offers improved multimodal understanding, helping it interpret surroundings and give contextual responses, including recommendations, schedule management, sports scores and nearby restaurant suggestions.

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Meta AI powered by Muse Spark is also rolling out to existing Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta glasses in the US and Canada. New features include Dynamic Photo, which captures multiple frames to suggest the best shot, and upcoming pedestrian navigation without needing a display. Live translation support is expanding too, adding 14 languages including Hindi, Mandarin, Japanese and Korean, taking the total to 20.

The glasses are available now through Meta's online store and retailers like LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, Best Buy and Amazon in select markets. There is no confirmation yet on Indian pricing or availability.