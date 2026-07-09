iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Is Almost Here: Here's What We Know Before The Launch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iQOO Z11 Lite 5G launches July 24th in India.

Amazon listing reveals 4GB/128GB storage, 44W charging support.

Teaser image shows pill-shaped camera module, distinctive LED ring light.

iQOO Z11 Lite Launch: iQOO has officially confirmed the launch date for its upcoming budget smartphone, the Z11 Lite 5G, in India. The announcement came through a post on X by iQOO India, putting an end to the speculation that followed the company's earlier teasers. The phone is set to go official on July 24 and will serve as the follow-up to the iQOO Z10 Lite, which made its India debut in June last year. This gives the series roughly a year between generations.

What Do We Know About The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G So Far?

Although iQOO has not shared any official specifications yet, an Amazon India listing has given away a few details ahead of the launch. According to the listing, the device will come in a 4GB/128GB storage configuration and will support 44W wired charging.

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No breaks. No slowdowns. Just pure momentum.⚡



The all-new iQOO Z11 Lite is built for those who never hit pause.



Non-Stop. No Limits.



Launching 24th July. Mark your calendars. 👀#iQOO #iQOOZ11LiteAI #AmazonSpecials #ComingSoon



[ Smartphones, iQOO, Z11 Lite AI, AI… pic.twitter.com/IYQSJ2O0MY — iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 9, 2026

It is also expected to be available in a Solar Flame colour option. The listing suggests the phone will be sold through Amazon India, though the brand has not made any formal confirmation on that front yet.

What Does The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Look Like?

A teaser image released by the company offers the first look at the design of the Z11 Lite 5G. The rear of the phone features a pill-shaped camera module that is aligned vertically and includes two circular cutouts.

Whether both of those cutouts are actual camera sensors has not been confirmed yet. The module also comes with an LED flash and a circular LED ring light sitting alongside it, giving the back panel a distinctive look.

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With the launch just weeks away, more details about the phone's full specifications, pricing, and availability are expected to surface soon. The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G is shaping up to be a budget-friendly 5G option in a competitive segment that continues to see strong demand in India.