The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G is set to officially launch on July 24 in India. This announcement was made by iQOO India through a post on X.
iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Is Almost Here: Here's What We Know Before The Launch
iQOO has locked in July 24 as the launch date for its next budget 5G phone in India, and an Amazon listing has already spilled a few details before the brand could.
- iQOO Z11 Lite 5G launches July 24th in India.
- Amazon listing reveals 4GB/128GB storage, 44W charging support.
- Teaser image shows pill-shaped camera module, distinctive LED ring light.
iQOO Z11 Lite Launch: iQOO has officially confirmed the launch date for its upcoming budget smartphone, the Z11 Lite 5G, in India. The announcement came through a post on X by iQOO India, putting an end to the speculation that followed the company's earlier teasers. The phone is set to go official on July 24 and will serve as the follow-up to the iQOO Z10 Lite, which made its India debut in June last year. This gives the series roughly a year between generations.
What Do We Know About The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G So Far?
Although iQOO has not shared any official specifications yet, an Amazon India listing has given away a few details ahead of the launch. According to the listing, the device will come in a 4GB/128GB storage configuration and will support 44W wired charging.
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No breaks. No slowdowns. Just pure momentum.⚡— iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 9, 2026
The all-new iQOO Z11 Lite is built for those who never hit pause.
Non-Stop. No Limits.
Launching 24th July. Mark your calendars. 👀#iQOO #iQOOZ11LiteAI #AmazonSpecials #ComingSoon
[ Smartphones, iQOO, Z11 Lite AI, AI… pic.twitter.com/IYQSJ2O0MY
It is also expected to be available in a Solar Flame colour option. The listing suggests the phone will be sold through Amazon India, though the brand has not made any formal confirmation on that front yet.
What Does The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Look Like?
A teaser image released by the company offers the first look at the design of the Z11 Lite 5G. The rear of the phone features a pill-shaped camera module that is aligned vertically and includes two circular cutouts.
Whether both of those cutouts are actual camera sensors has not been confirmed yet. The module also comes with an LED flash and a circular LED ring light sitting alongside it, giving the back panel a distinctive look.
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With the launch just weeks away, more details about the phone's full specifications, pricing, and availability are expected to surface soon. The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G is shaping up to be a budget-friendly 5G option in a competitive segment that continues to see strong demand in India.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will the iQOO Z11 Lite 5G be launched?
What are some confirmed specifications for the iQOO Z11 Lite 5G?
An Amazon India listing suggests it will feature a 4GB/128GB storage configuration and support 44W wired charging. It is also expected to be available in a Solar Flame color option.
Where will the iQOO Z11 Lite 5G be available for purchase?
According to an Amazon India listing, the phone is expected to be sold through Amazon India. However, the brand has not yet made a formal confirmation.
What does the iQOO Z11 Lite 5G look like?
A teaser image shows the rear of the phone with a pill-shaped, vertically aligned camera module. This module includes two circular cutouts, an LED flash, and a circular LED ring light.