WhatsApp Wants To Remind You Of Your Contacts' Birthdays Before You Miss Them

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp is developing an in-app birthday reminder feature for Android.

Feature offers dedicated section and in-app notifications for birthdays.

Reminders function only if contacts provide their birth dates.

Privacy controls for birth date visibility are currently absent.

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp is working on a birthday reminder feature that will notify users when a contact's birthday is near. The feature is currently under development for Android and has not been enabled for beta testers yet. What started as a regulatory requirement to collect users' birth years is now being turned into something more personal.

WhatsApp is building a dedicated section where users can view upcoming birthdays from their contacts and receive in-app reminders on the day itself.

How WhatsApp's Birthday Reminder Feature Will Work?

According to details found in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.27.3 update, available on the Google Play Store, the app is building a dedicated section for upcoming birthdays. When a contact's birthday arrives, users will receive an in-app notification as a reminder.

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The section works as a simple overview, removing the need to rely on a separate calendar or remember dates manually. Since most people already use WhatsApp to send birthday wishes, having a reminder built into the app is a practical addition.

However, the feature comes with a dependency. A birthday reminder will only appear if the contact has already shared their date of birth with WhatsApp. Currently, WhatsApp does not ask users in every region to enter their birth year, which means not all contacts will have this data on file. As more users add this information, the birthday section will become more useful.

What About Privacy Controls For WhatsApp Birthday Data?

At this stage, WhatsApp has not introduced any privacy settings that let users control whether their birthdays are visible to contacts. There is currently no option to keep the date limited to WhatsApp for compliance purposes only.

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Since the feature is still in early development, privacy controls could be added before the official launch, giving users more say over who can see their birthdays.

WhatsApp has not confirmed a release timeline, and the feature is yet to reach beta testers. More details are expected as development moves forward.