Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsTechnologyWhatsApp Wants To Remind You Of Your Contacts' Birthdays Before You Miss Them

WhatsApp Wants To Remind You Of Your Contacts' Birthdays Before You Miss Them

WhatsApp already knows your friends' birthdays. Now it wants to remind you, too. Here is how the new feature works and what it means for your privacy.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • WhatsApp is developing an in-app birthday reminder feature for Android.
  • Feature offers dedicated section and in-app notifications for birthdays.
  • Reminders function only if contacts provide their birth dates.
  • Privacy controls for birth date visibility are currently absent.

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp is working on a birthday reminder feature that will notify users when a contact's birthday is near. The feature is currently under development for Android and has not been enabled for beta testers yet. What started as a regulatory requirement to collect users' birth years is now being turned into something more personal. 

WhatsApp is building a dedicated section where users can view upcoming birthdays from their contacts and receive in-app reminders on the day itself.

How WhatsApp's Birthday Reminder Feature Will Work?

According to details found in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.27.3 update, available on the Google Play Store, the app is building a dedicated section for upcoming birthdays. When a contact's birthday arrives, users will receive an in-app notification as a reminder. 

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro Could Cost You Rs 20,000 More: Here Is Why Apple Thinks You Will Still Buy It

The section works as a simple overview, removing the need to rely on a separate calendar or remember dates manually. Since most people already use WhatsApp to send birthday wishes, having a reminder built into the app is a practical addition.

However, the feature comes with a dependency. A birthday reminder will only appear if the contact has already shared their date of birth with WhatsApp. Currently, WhatsApp does not ask users in every region to enter their birth year, which means not all contacts will have this data on file. As more users add this information, the birthday section will become more useful.

What About Privacy Controls For WhatsApp Birthday Data?

At this stage, WhatsApp has not introduced any privacy settings that let users control whether their birthdays are visible to contacts. There is currently no option to keep the date limited to WhatsApp for compliance purposes only. 

ALSO READ: Meta's Muse Is Here And It Can Edit Photos, Generate Images And Raise Big Questions

Since the feature is still in early development, privacy controls could be added before the official launch, giving users more say over who can see their birthdays.

WhatsApp has not confirmed a release timeline, and the feature is yet to reach beta testers. More details are expected as development moves forward.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is WhatsApp's new birthday reminder feature?

WhatsApp is developing a birthday reminder feature. It will notify users when a contact's birthday is near and provide in-app reminders on the day itself.

How will the birthday reminder feature work?

It features a dedicated section for upcoming birthdays. Users will get in-app notifications on the day itself, eliminating the need for separate calendars.

Is the birthday reminder feature available yet?

No, the feature is currently under development for Android and has not been enabled for beta testers. WhatsApp has not confirmed a release timeline for its official launch.

What is required for the birthday reminder feature to work?

The birthday reminder will only appear if the contact has shared their date of birth with WhatsApp. Not all contacts currently have this information on file.

Will there be privacy controls for sharing birthday information?

Currently, WhatsApp has not introduced privacy settings to control birthday visibility to contacts. However, such controls could be added before the official launch.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 09 Jul 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
WhatsApp TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
WhatsApp Wants To Remind You Of Your Contacts' Birthdays Before You Miss Them
WhatsApp Wants To Remind You Of Your Contacts' Birthdays Before You Miss Them
Technology
NYT Connections Answers (July 9): Can’t Solve Puzzle 1123? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (July 9): Can’t Solve Puzzle 1123? Check Hints, & Solution
Technology
Wordle Answer Today (July 9): Need Help With Puzzle 1846? Check These Hints
Wordle Answer Today (July 9): Need Help With Puzzle 1846? Check These Hints
Technology
Meta's Muse Is Here And It Can Edit Photos, Generate Images And Raise Big Questions
Meta's Muse Is Here And It Can Edit Photos, Generate Images And Raise Big Questions
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Rain: Delhi-NCR Turns Into ‘Flood City’ as Heavy Rain Exposes Civic Challenges
Govind Dev Giri Interview Controversy: Reporter Raises Questions on Trust Responsibility
Breaking : ABP News Defends Reporter After Allegations Over Viral Interview
Breaking: Strait of Hormuz Becomes New Flashpoint Between Iran and US
Weather Alert: Monsoon Fury Disrupts Half of India with Floods, Waterlogging and Landslides
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget