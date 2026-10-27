5 Smartphones To Buy On Amazon Under Rs 20,000: Samsung, POCO, iQOO, Redmi, More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Buyers should compare specifications and check Amazon offers carefully.

Looking for a new smartphone under Rs 20,000? Amazon offers several options from popular brands such as Samsung, POCO, iQOO, Motorola and Redmi, catering to different needs and budgets. From AMOLED displays and high-refresh-rate screens to large batteries, fast charging and 5G connectivity, buyers have multiple features to consider before making a purchase. While some smartphones focus on camera capabilities and everyday performance, others prioritise battery life and entertainment. Shoppers can also check eligible bank offers, exchange deals and coupons on Amazon to reduce the final purchase price.

Here are five smartphones worth considering before you upgrade your device.

Samsung Galaxy M17/F17 5G

Price: Rs 19,999

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G and Galaxy F17 5G are worth considering for buyers who prioritise display quality and software support. Both smartphones feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant colours and smooth scrolling for everyday use.

Powered by the Exynos 1330 processor, the phones are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and support 25W charging. Their triple rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a feature that helps reduce the effects of camera shake while taking photos and recording videos.

Key highlights: Super AMOLED display, 50MP camera with OIS and 5G connectivity.

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POCO X4 Pro 5G

Price: Rs 18,259

The POCO X4 Pro 5G is an option for buyers who prefer a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display and a versatile camera setup. Launched with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, the smartphone supports a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming.

The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Its 108-megapixel primary rear camera is designed to capture detailed images in suitable lighting conditions.

However, the POCO X4 Pro 5G is an older model, so buyers should check its availability, condition and seller details on Amazon before purchasing.

Key highlights: 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP primary camera and 67W fast charging.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G

Price: Rs 16,999

The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is designed for users who seeks an affordable smartphone with 5G connectivity and a large battery. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which is suitable for everyday tasks such as browsing, messaging, video streaming and casual gaming.

The smartphone features a 6.74-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 6,000mAh battery. It also comes with a 50-megapixel Sony primary rear camera for everyday photography. However, its 15W charging support is relatively modest compared with some competing devices.

Key highlights: Dimensity 6300 processor, 6,000mAh battery and 50MP primary camera.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G

Price: Rs 16,999

The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G is an option for buyers who prioritise battery life and smooth scrolling. It features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor.

The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 25W charging support. Its rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while the phone also offers 5G connectivity.

Key highlights: 120Hz display, 6,000mAh battery and 50MP primary camera.

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Redmi 15C 5G

Price: Rs 15,999

The Redmi 15C 5G is an option for buyers who want a large display and a high-capacity battery at a relatively affordable price. It features a 6.9-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, making it suitable for watching videos, browsing websites and scrolling through social media.

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Its 50-megapixel primary rear camera is designed for everyday photography, while 5G connectivity makes it suitable for users looking to upgrade to a newer network-compatible device.

Key highlights: 6.9-inch display, 6,000mAh battery and 33W charging.

Which Smartphone Should You Buy?

The right smartphone depends on your priorities. The Samsung Galaxy M17/F17 5G is worth considering for its AMOLED display and camera stabilisation, while the POCO X4 Pro 5G offers a 120Hz AMOLED screen and faster charging. The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G and Redmi 15C 5G focus on battery capacity, whereas the Moto G57 Power 5G is another option for buyers looking for a battery-focused device.

Before placing an order, check the latest Amazon price, available bank offers, exchange discounts, seller information and warranty details. These can affect the final amount you pay and help you decide which smartphone offers the best value for your budget.