iPhone 18 Pro, Foldable iPhone Ultra Launch Date Confirmed: Check Out Expected Price

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple set September 9 event for new iPhone 18 Pro.

New foldable iPhone Ultra and Pro models revealed.

New CEO John Ternus leads; iOS 27 rollout anticipated.

Apple has officially set September 9 as the date for its next major product launch, putting the spotlight on the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and what could be the company's first foldable iPhone. The event, titled “Surprise and shine,” will begin at 10 am Pacific Time at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, which translates to 10:30 pm IST in India.

The event is expected to be one of Apple's most closely watched product showcases in years, not only because of the new hardware but also because it will mark the first major Apple event under incoming CEO John Ternus. Ternus is scheduled to take over from Tim Cook on September 1, with Cook moving into the role of executive chairman.

Counting down with everyone! https://t.co/FhRumftT4S — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 26, 2026

iPhone 18 Pro Launch Date And What To Expect

Apple's September 9 event is expected to centre on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Reports suggest the two premium models could focus more on internal upgrades than a dramatic redesign, with Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip expected to be among the key changes.

The Pro models are also tipped to receive camera improvements, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could gain a variable-aperture main camera. Apple is reportedly planning to use its own C2 modem in the new generation as well.

The standard iPhone 18 is not expected to join the September launch. Current reports indicate Apple could delay the regular models until 2027, making this year's event more heavily focused on its premium iPhones.

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iPhone Ultra Could Become Apple's First Foldable

According to Gurman, here’s what the iPhone Ultra testers have to say about the upcoming Apple foldable:



> No Face ID, only Touch ID

> No telephoto camera

> Can double as a large camera viewfinder

> Expected to cost over $2,000

> Advanced hinge mechanism

> Fits easily in a… pic.twitter.com/hUI5v8xxKk — Noah Cat (@Cartidise) August 24, 2026

The biggest announcement of the evening could be Apple's long-awaited entry into the foldable smartphone market. The device is widely expected to be called the iPhone Ultra, although Apple has not confirmed the name.

The foldable iPhone is tipped to open into a larger, tablet-like display and could feature a premium specification aimed squarely at the high-end foldable market. Reports have suggested an internal display of around 7.8 inches, alongside a smaller external screen.

Pricing is expected to make the foldable Apple's most expensive iPhone. Current industry estimates have placed the device somewhere between $2,000 and $2,500, although the final price remains unconfirmed. Availability could also be limited initially, with some markets potentially receiving the device later than the US.

Expected India Pricing For iPhone 18 Pro

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to become more expensive in India compared with its predecessor. Current estimates put the starting price at around Rs 1,39,900, which would be roughly Rs 5,000 above the iPhone 17 Pro's launch price of Rs 1,34,900.

The 256GB variant could reportedly cost around Rs 1,44,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to start considerably higher. Estimates currently place its entry price between Rs 1,54,900 and Rs 1,59,900.

Higher memory and component costs are among the factors being cited for the potential increase. Growing demand from artificial intelligence infrastructure has intensified competition for memory chips, pushing up DRAM and flash-storage costs.

John Ternus Takes Centre Stage At First Major Apple Event

The September 9 keynote will carry significance beyond Apple's product portfolio. It will be the first major Apple launch event after John Ternus formally becomes CEO.

Apple announced in April that Ternus, who previously served as senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, would succeed Cook as CEO from September 1. Cook, who has led Apple since 2011, will become executive chairman.

That makes the September event an early test of the new leadership era, with Ternus taking charge just days before Apple's most important annual hardware showcase. The combination of a new CEO, the iPhone 18 Pro generation and Apple's possible first foldable could give the event added importance for both consumers and investors.

iOS 27 Release Expected In September

Apple is also expected to confirm the rollout schedule for iOS 27 during or around the September event. The software has been undergoing beta testing and is expected to arrive for compatible iPhones later in September.

Based on Apple's recent release pattern, iOS 27 is likely to become available around the middle of the month, although Apple has yet to announce the final date. The update is expected to bring changes across apps including Wallet, Photos, Messages and Notes, alongside improvements to CarPlay and AirPods.

The most closely watched software change is the revamped Siri experience, which is expected to use more advanced large language model technology and provide deeper integration with apps such as Messages and Calendar.

With the September 9 event now confirmed, Apple's next major dates are set to revolve around the new iPhones, the possible foldable iPhone Ultra, expected India pricing and the arrival of iOS 27. More importantly, the event will introduce consumers to Apple's next chapter with John Ternus officially at the helm.