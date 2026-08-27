India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsTechnologyGadgetsiPhone 18 Pro, Foldable iPhone Ultra Launch Date Confirmed: Check Out Expected Price, iOS 27 Release Timeline

iPhone 18 Pro, Foldable iPhone Ultra Launch Date Confirmed: Check Out Expected Price, iOS 27 Release Timeline

Apple iPhone launch event is set to spotlight the iPhone 18 Pro, a possible foldable iPhone Ultra, iOS 27, and a new era under CEO John Ternus.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Apple set September 9 event for new iPhone 18 Pro.
  • New foldable iPhone Ultra and Pro models revealed.
  • New CEO John Ternus leads; iOS 27 rollout anticipated.

Apple has officially set September 9 as the date for its next major product launch, putting the spotlight on the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and what could be the company's first foldable iPhone. The event, titled “Surprise and shine,” will begin at 10 am Pacific Time at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, which translates to 10:30 pm IST in India.

The event is expected to be one of Apple's most closely watched product showcases in years, not only because of the new hardware but also because it will mark the first major Apple event under incoming CEO John Ternus. Ternus is scheduled to take over from Tim Cook on September 1, with Cook moving into the role of executive chairman.

iPhone 18 Pro Launch Date And What To Expect

Apple's September 9 event is expected to centre on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Reports suggest the two premium models could focus more on internal upgrades than a dramatic redesign, with Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip expected to be among the key changes.

The Pro models are also tipped to receive camera improvements, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could gain a variable-aperture main camera. Apple is reportedly planning to use its own C2 modem in the new generation as well.

The standard iPhone 18 is not expected to join the September launch. Current reports indicate Apple could delay the regular models until 2027, making this year's event more heavily focused on its premium iPhones.

ALSO READ: 2-Hour Limit, Night Ban: Meta Tightens Instagram, Facebook Rules For Teens After Meta Lawsuit

iPhone Ultra Could Become Apple's First Foldable

The biggest announcement of the evening could be Apple's long-awaited entry into the foldable smartphone market. The device is widely expected to be called the iPhone Ultra, although Apple has not confirmed the name.

The foldable iPhone is tipped to open into a larger, tablet-like display and could feature a premium specification aimed squarely at the high-end foldable market. Reports have suggested an internal display of around 7.8 inches, alongside a smaller external screen.

Pricing is expected to make the foldable Apple's most expensive iPhone. Current industry estimates have placed the device somewhere between $2,000 and $2,500, although the final price remains unconfirmed. Availability could also be limited initially, with some markets potentially receiving the device later than the US.

Expected India Pricing For iPhone 18 Pro

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to become more expensive in India compared with its predecessor. Current estimates put the starting price at around Rs 1,39,900, which would be roughly Rs 5,000 above the iPhone 17 Pro's launch price of Rs 1,34,900.

The 256GB variant could reportedly cost around Rs 1,44,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to start considerably higher. Estimates currently place its entry price between Rs 1,54,900 and Rs 1,59,900.

Higher memory and component costs are among the factors being cited for the potential increase. Growing demand from artificial intelligence infrastructure has intensified competition for memory chips, pushing up DRAM and flash-storage costs.

John Ternus Takes Centre Stage At First Major Apple Event

The September 9 keynote will carry significance beyond Apple's product portfolio. It will be the first major Apple launch event after John Ternus formally becomes CEO.

Apple announced in April that Ternus, who previously served as senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, would succeed Cook as CEO from September 1. Cook, who has led Apple since 2011, will become executive chairman.

That makes the September event an early test of the new leadership era, with Ternus taking charge just days before Apple's most important annual hardware showcase. The combination of a new CEO, the iPhone 18 Pro generation and Apple's possible first foldable could give the event added importance for both consumers and investors.

iOS 27 Release Expected In September

Apple is also expected to confirm the rollout schedule for iOS 27 during or around the September event. The software has been undergoing beta testing and is expected to arrive for compatible iPhones later in September.

Based on Apple's recent release pattern, iOS 27 is likely to become available around the middle of the month, although Apple has yet to announce the final date. The update is expected to bring changes across apps including Wallet, Photos, Messages and Notes, alongside improvements to CarPlay and AirPods.

The most closely watched software change is the revamped Siri experience, which is expected to use more advanced large language model technology and provide deeper integration with apps such as Messages and Calendar.

With the September 9 event now confirmed, Apple's next major dates are set to revolve around the new iPhones, the possible foldable iPhone Ultra, expected India pricing and the arrival of iOS 27. More importantly, the event will introduce consumers to Apple's next chapter with John Ternus officially at the helm.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Apple's next major product launch event scheduled?

Apple has set September 9 for its next major product launch event. It will commence at 10 am Pacific Time at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

What new products are expected to be unveiled at the September 9 Apple event?

The event is expected to spotlight the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and potentially unveil Apple's first foldable iPhone. The standard iPhone 18 is not anticipated at this launch.

Who will lead Apple's September 9 product launch event?

John Ternus will lead the September 9 event, marking his first major Apple event as CEO. He officially takes over from Tim Cook on September 1.

How much is the rumored foldable iPhone expected to cost?

Industry estimates place the foldable iPhone, possibly named iPhone Ultra, between $2,000 and $2,500. This pricing would make it Apple's most expensive iPhone.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read More
Published at : 27 Aug 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Apple IPhone Ultra TEchnology News IPhone 18 IPhone 18 Pro John Ternus
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gadgets
iPhone 18 Pro, Foldable iPhone Ultra Launch Date Confirmed: Check Out Expected Price, iOS 27 Release Timeline
iPhone 18 Pro, Foldable iPhone Ultra Launch Date Confirmed: Check Out Expected Price
Gadgets
Xiaomi Finally Brings Mijia Air Purifiers To India: Check Out Prices To Figure Out Which Suits You Best
Xiaomi Finally Brings Mijia Air Purifiers To India: Check Out Prices To Figure Out Which Suits You Best
Gadgets
Boltt Enters Smartphone Market With Tier-3-Friendly Price Tags & A '4G' Phone. Here's The Strategy Behind It
Boltt Enters Smartphone Market With Tier-3-Friendly Price Tags & A '4G' Phone
Gadgets
CMF Buds Neo Review: 52-Hour Battery. 35dB ANC. Rs 1,999 Price Tag. Meet The New King Of Budget Buds
CMF Buds Neo Review: Meet The New King Of Budget Buds
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Disaster: New Aerial Footage Reveals Massive Destruction Across Flood-Hit Nepal
Breaking News: Nepal Flood Death Toll Rises to 165 as Hundreds Remain Missing
Nepal Disaster: Terrifying New Video Shows Nepal Flash Flood Sweeping Through Area
Nepal Disaster: Nepal Army Rescues 116 People in Rasuwa, Including 21 Indians
Flood Warning: Nepal Floods Raise Flood Threat in UP and Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget