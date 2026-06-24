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HomeGamingGTA 6 Price Revealed Ahead Of Pre-Orders: Here's How Much Grand Theft Auto VI Could Cost In India

GTA 6 Price Revealed Ahead Of Pre-Orders: Here's How Much Grand Theft Auto VI Could Cost In India

Rockstar has revealed GTA 6's global pricing ahead of pre-orders. With India prices due tomorrow, here's how much the blockbuster game could cost Indian gamers.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rockstar announced GTA 6 global pricing and pre-order date.
  • Standard edition costs $79.99; Ultimate is $99.99 globally.
  • Indian pricing and pre-orders go live June 25.
  • Pre-orders offer Vintage Vice City Pack and GTA+ benefits.

GTA 6 Price In India: Rockstar Games has finally lifted the curtain on the pricing of Grand Theft Auto VI, one of the most anticipated video game releases in history. The company has confirmed that pre-orders for GTA 6 will go live globally tomorrow, June 25, giving fans their first official look at how much the game will cost when it launches later this year. While Rockstar has not yet announced Indian pricing, the newly revealed global prices offer a strong indication of what gamers in the country can expect when pre-orders become available.

GTA 6 Standard And Ultimate Edition Prices Revealed

According to Rockstar Games, the standard edition of Grand Theft Auto VI will launch on November 19, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at a price of $79.99. Based on current exchange rates, that translates to roughly Rs 6,900.

The publisher has also unveiled the Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition, which will retail for $99.99, or approximately Rs 8,600. This premium version includes additional vehicles, weapons, apparel and other exclusive content tied to protagonists Jason and Lucia.

Rockstar said, "Launching November 19, 2026, for the PlayStation® 5 computer entertainment systems and Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment systems for $79.99, Grand Theft Auto VI features a single-player experience set in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the series yet."

The company further added, "The Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition amplifies this experience with an exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and action threaded across all aspects of Jason and Lucia’s story, and will be available for $99.99."

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Price: The Rs 5,499 Clue That Could Reveal Rockstar's Plans

What Could GTA 6 Cost In India?

Although official Indian prices are yet to be revealed, Sony's recently announced pricing for Marvel's Wolverine offers a useful benchmark. The upcoming PlayStation title is priced at Rs 4,999 for the Standard Edition and Rs 5,599 for the Digital Deluxe Edition in India.

Given the higher global pricing of GTA 6 compared to most first-party PlayStation releases, industry observers expect Rockstar's blockbuster title to arrive at a premium price point in India. Based on current conversion rates and regional pricing trends, the standard edition could potentially be priced around Rs 5,999 to Rs 6,999, while the Ultimate Edition may cross Rs 7,999.

However, gamers will not have to wait long for confirmation, as official India pricing is expected to be revealed when pre-orders go live on June 25.

GTA 6 Pre-Order Bonuses And Early Access Benefits

Rockstar is also offering incentives for early buyers. The company confirmed that all players who pre-order or purchase the game before November 20, will receive the Vintage Vice City Pack. 

The publisher said, "All Grand Theft Auto VI pre-orders and purchases before November 20, 2026, will include the Vintage Vice City Pack, a collection of items that flash back to when the neon burned brightest, alongside a free month of GTA+ for digital pre-orders."

Players purchasing the digital version will also be able to pre-load the game beginning November 12, one week before launch.

Rockstar announced, "Players who pre-order digital versions of Grand Theft Auto VI will be able to begin pre-loading on November 12, 2026 to ensure they are able to play at launch on November 19, 2026."

Grand Theft Auto VI will be available through the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Store and major retailers worldwide, with Indian pricing expected to become clear once pre-orders officially open tomorrow.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When do pre-orders for GTA 6 begin?

Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will go live globally tomorrow, June 25. This will also provide the first official look at the game's pricing.

What is the global price for the GTA 6 Standard Edition?

The standard edition of GTA 6 will cost $79.99 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. This translates to approximately Rs 6,900 based on current exchange rates.

What does the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition include?

The Ultimate Edition, priced at $99.99, features additional vehicles, weapons, apparel, and exclusive content. These items are tied to protagonists Jason and Lucia's story.

Will there be pre-order bonuses for GTA 6?

Yes, players who pre-order or buy before November 20, 2026, will get the Vintage Vice City Pack. Digital pre-orders also receive a free month of GTA+.

When will the official Indian pricing for GTA 6 be announced?

Official Indian pricing is expected to be revealed when pre-orders go live tomorrow, June 25. Industry observers anticipate a premium price point for the game.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
GTA GTA 6 GAming News Rockstar Games TEchnology News GTA 6 Price
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