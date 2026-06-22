iPhone 17 Price Drops By Rs 34,000: Here's How You Can Grab This Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 17 (256GB) significantly discounted through Flipkart offers.

Exchange and bank offers reduce price to Rs 49,000.

A19 chip, 6.3-inch OLED, 48MP camera define iPhone 17.

iPhone 17 Discount & Deals: Apple's iPhone 17 (256GB) is now available at a significantly reduced price on Flipkart, thanks to a combination of exchange and bank offers. While the smartphone carries a listed price of Rs 82,900, eligible buyers can bring the effective cost down to around Rs 49,000. The discount largely depends on the device being exchanged and the payment method used at checkout.

For those looking to upgrade from an older iPhone, this could be a good window to grab the latest model at a fraction of its original price.

How Much Discount Is Flipkart Offering On The iPhone 17?

According to the listing on Flipkart, the exchange offer is the biggest contributor to the price cut. Customers exchanging an iPhone 14 can get benefits of up to Rs 27,700, though the actual amount depends on the device's condition and storage variant.

Those exchanging a newer iPhone model can claim an even higher exchange value, which pushes the effective price down further.

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Separately, Flipkart is also offering a bank discount of up to Rs 5,610 on transactions made through Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI Card. This is applied on top of the exchange benefit, not instead of it.

So, for a buyer exchanging an iPhone 14 in good condition and paying through an eligible bank card, the total savings can cross Rs 34,000, bringing the effective price down to around Rs 49,000 from the listed Rs 82,900.

What Are The Key Specifications Of The iPhone 17?

The iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3-inch all-screen OLED display, offering vibrant colours, deep blacks and strong brightness levels. It is powered by Apple's A19 chip, which is built to handle flagship-level tasks such as gaming, multitasking and AI-powered features without lag.

On the camera front, the phone has a dual 48MP rear camera setup designed to capture detailed photos and high-quality videos. For selfies and video calls, it features an upgraded 18MP front camera.

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The 256GB storage variant offers ample space for apps, photos and videos, making it suitable for users who don't want to worry about running out of storage.