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HomeTechnologyGadgetsiPhone 17 Price Drops By Rs 34,000: Here's How You Can Grab This Deal

iPhone 17 Price Drops By Rs 34,000: Here's How You Can Grab This Deal

If you've still got an old iPhone sitting in a drawer, this Flipkart deal might be the reason to finally upgrade to the iPhone 17.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • iPhone 17 (256GB) significantly discounted through Flipkart offers.
  • Exchange and bank offers reduce price to Rs 49,000.
  • A19 chip, 6.3-inch OLED, 48MP camera define iPhone 17.

iPhone 17 Discount & Deals: Apple's iPhone 17 (256GB) is now available at a significantly reduced price on Flipkart, thanks to a combination of exchange and bank offers. While the smartphone carries a listed price of Rs 82,900, eligible buyers can bring the effective cost down to around Rs 49,000. The discount largely depends on the device being exchanged and the payment method used at checkout. 

For those looking to upgrade from an older iPhone, this could be a good window to grab the latest model at a fraction of its original price.

How Much Discount Is Flipkart Offering On The iPhone 17?

According to the listing on Flipkart, the exchange offer is the biggest contributor to the price cut. Customers exchanging an iPhone 14 can get benefits of up to Rs 27,700, though the actual amount depends on the device's condition and storage variant. 

Those exchanging a newer iPhone model can claim an even higher exchange value, which pushes the effective price down further. 

ALSO READ: Is iPhone 18 Pro's Camera Design Changing? Here's What Leaks Say

Separately, Flipkart is also offering a bank discount of up to Rs 5,610 on transactions made through Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI Card. This is applied on top of the exchange benefit, not instead of it. 

So, for a buyer exchanging an iPhone 14 in good condition and paying through an eligible bank card, the total savings can cross Rs 34,000, bringing the effective price down to around Rs 49,000 from the listed Rs 82,900.

What Are The Key Specifications Of The iPhone 17?

The iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3-inch all-screen OLED display, offering vibrant colours, deep blacks and strong brightness levels. It is powered by Apple's A19 chip, which is built to handle flagship-level tasks such as gaming, multitasking and AI-powered features without lag. 

On the camera front, the phone has a dual 48MP rear camera setup designed to capture detailed photos and high-quality videos. For selfies and video calls, it features an upgraded 18MP front camera. 

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Has A Secret Way To Check If Someone Blocked You

The 256GB storage variant offers ample space for apps, photos and videos, making it suitable for users who don't want to worry about running out of storage.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the discounted price available for the iPhone 17?

The iPhone 17 (256GB) can be purchased for approximately Rs 49,000. Its listed price is Rs 82,900, but offers significantly reduce the cost.

How is the significant discount on the iPhone 17 achieved?

The discount largely stems from an exchange offer for older iPhones, combined with a bank discount. The exchange offer is the biggest contributor to the price reduction.

What are the main specifications of the iPhone 17?

The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch OLED display and is powered by Apple's A19 chip. It includes a dual 48MP rear camera and an upgraded 18MP front camera.

Which payment methods qualify for additional discounts on the iPhone 17?

Customers can get a bank discount of up to Rs 5,610 by paying with a Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI Card. This offer is applied on top of any exchange benefits.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Apple IPhone 17 TECHNOLOGY
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