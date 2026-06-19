iPhone 18 Pro New Colours Leaked? Slow Down, This Isn't What It Looks Like

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fake iPhone 18 Pro color leaks circulate from impersonator.

Images appear as third-party lens covers, not genuine components.

Unreliable source, media amplification, urges careful leak scrutiny.

iPhone 18 Leaks: A fresh batch of supposed iPhone 18 Pro colour images is making the rounds online, but the source behind them raises more questions than answers. The photos, attributed to an account impersonating the now-inactive leaker Majin Bu, appear to show painted camera lens covers rather than genuine leaked components, especially since current iPhone models use a unibody design that rules out separate camera plateau parts.

Why Are These iPhone 18 Pro Colour Leaks Being Questioned?

Majin Bu had built a reputation as a fairly reliable Apple leaker before reportedly trying to sell cases for an unreleased iPhone. After that, the account went quiet, and a copycat took its place.

9to5Mac picked up the latest post about supposed iPhone colours from this account, acknowledging it could be fake but still running the story since it lined up with earlier colour rumours.

A closer look at the photo raises doubts. The iPhone 17 Pro uses a unibody back panel with a MagSafe cutout covered by glass, meaning the camera area isn't a standalone piece that can simply be swapped out in different shades.

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A quick reverse image search traced the picture back to what looks like third-party camera lens protectors, items that stick onto the existing camera bump rather than actual leaked hardware.

The image likely originated on Weibo before being repackaged as an iPhone 18 Pro leak. AppleInsider had earlier flagged similar concerns, suggesting these so-called leaked parts could just be aftermarket accessories rather than factory samples.

Should Readers Trust Accounts Impersonating Known Leakers?

This isn't the first time the impersonator account has shared questionable content. It has previously posted images lifted from other Weibo-based leakers, including a manipulated or possibly AI-generated photo of an iPhone Air with two camera lenses, a feature that doesn't match any credible reporting on the device.

The trouble is that when several outlets cover even shaky rumours, others tend to follow along to stay in the conversation, even when the source is clearly unreliable.

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As for the iPhone 18 Pro itself, new colour options are still expected, with a deep wine red shade among the rumoured choices. Whether that holds up remains to be seen, but for now, treating leaks from impersonation accounts with scepticism seems like the safer bet.