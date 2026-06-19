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HomeTechnologyGadgetsiPhone 18 Pro New Colours Leaked? Slow Down, This Isn't What It Looks Like

iPhone 18 Pro New Colours Leaked? Slow Down, This Isn't What It Looks Like

Before you get excited about those new iPhone 18 Pro shades, there's something about the source of these photos that most people are missing.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fake iPhone 18 Pro color leaks circulate from impersonator.
  • Images appear as third-party lens covers, not genuine components.
  • Unreliable source, media amplification, urges careful leak scrutiny.

iPhone 18 Leaks: A fresh batch of supposed iPhone 18 Pro colour images is making the rounds online, but the source behind them raises more questions than answers. The photos, attributed to an account impersonating the now-inactive leaker Majin Bu, appear to show painted camera lens covers rather than genuine leaked components, especially since current iPhone models use a unibody design that rules out separate camera plateau parts.

Why Are These iPhone 18 Pro Colour Leaks Being Questioned?

Majin Bu had built a reputation as a fairly reliable Apple leaker before reportedly trying to sell cases for an unreleased iPhone. After that, the account went quiet, and a copycat took its place.

iPhone 18 Pro New Colours Leaked? Slow Down, This Isn't What It Looks Like

9to5Mac picked up the latest post about supposed iPhone colours from this account, acknowledging it could be fake but still running the story since it lined up with earlier colour rumours.

A closer look at the photo raises doubts. The iPhone 17 Pro uses a unibody back panel with a MagSafe cutout covered by glass, meaning the camera area isn't a standalone piece that can simply be swapped out in different shades. 

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A quick reverse image search traced the picture back to what looks like third-party camera lens protectors, items that stick onto the existing camera bump rather than actual leaked hardware. 

The image likely originated on Weibo before being repackaged as an iPhone 18 Pro leak. AppleInsider had earlier flagged similar concerns, suggesting these so-called leaked parts could just be aftermarket accessories rather than factory samples.

Should Readers Trust Accounts Impersonating Known Leakers?

This isn't the first time the impersonator account has shared questionable content. It has previously posted images lifted from other Weibo-based leakers, including a manipulated or possibly AI-generated photo of an iPhone Air with two camera lenses, a feature that doesn't match any credible reporting on the device.

The trouble is that when several outlets cover even shaky rumours, others tend to follow along to stay in the conversation, even when the source is clearly unreliable.

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As for the iPhone 18 Pro itself, new colour options are still expected, with a deep wine red shade among the rumoured choices. Whether that holds up remains to be seen, but for now, treating leaks from impersonation accounts with scepticism seems like the safer bet.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the recent iPhone 18 Pro color leaks about?

Supposed iPhone 18 Pro color images are circulating online. These photos, attributed to an impersonator account, appear to show painted camera lens covers rather than genuine components.

Why are the recent iPhone 18 Pro color leaks being questioned?

The images are questioned because they seem to be third-party camera lens protectors, not genuine parts. Current iPhones use a unibody design, making separate camera plateau parts unlikely.

Who is the source behind these questionable iPhone 18 Pro leaks?

The leaks are attributed to an account impersonating Majin Bu, a previously reliable leaker who is now inactive. This copycat account has a history of sharing questionable and potentially manipulated content.

Should people trust leaks from accounts impersonating known leakers?

The article advises treating leaks from impersonation accounts with skepticism. Such accounts frequently share unverified or manipulated content, making them unreliable sources for information.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
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