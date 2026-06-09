iOS 27 introduces upgrades to the Liquid Glass design, new additions to the Photos and Mail apps, and stronger child safety features. It also brings a smarter Siri.
iOS 27 Update Is Rolling Out: Check If Your iPhone Makes The Cut
iOS 27 is officially in beta. It brings Liquid Glass upgrades, Photos and Mail changes, and new child safety tools, but the best features are locked to newer iPhone models.
- iOS 27 Developer Beta 1 released, enhancing apps, design, Siri.
- Compatibility starts iPhone 11; advanced features are model-specific.
- Developer Beta 1 requires account, backup; may have bugs.
iOS 27 Update: Apple released the iOS 27 Developer Beta 1 on Monday, shortly after wrapping up the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 keynote. The update brings a range of changes to the iPhone operating system, including upgrades to the Liquid Glass design language, new additions to the Photos and Mail apps, and stronger child safety features.
Apple has also finally delivered on its promise of a smarter Siri, which was first announced at WWDC 2024. The update is currently available for registered developers, with a public release expected later this year.
Which iPhones Support iOS 27?
Apple has kept the same compatibility range as its previous OS update. iOS 27 works on iPhone 11 and later models, as well as the iPhone SE (2020).
Apple Intelligence features, however, will only be available on iPhone 15 Pro models and newer. Some of those features are expected to remain exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro lineup.
ALSO READ: Did Google Chrome Quietly Install A 4GB AI File On Your Computer Without Telling You?
The full list of supported devices is:
- iPhone 16 Series
- iPhone 15 Series
- iPhone 14 Series
- iPhone SE (2022)
- iPhone 13 Series
- iPhone 12 Series
- iPhone 11 Series
- iPhone SE (2020)
How To Download And Install iOS 27 Developer Beta 1
Before getting started, it is worth knowing that developer betas are pre-release builds meant for testing. They can carry bugs that affect performance, battery life, or even lead to data loss. Apple recommends backing up your device before proceeding.
ALSO READ: Instagram Finally Lets You Rearrange Your Grid: Here Is How To Do It
You will also need an Apple Developer account to access the update. Here are the steps:
- Go to beta.apple.com
- Tap the Signup button and enter your Apple ID
- Read the Terms and Conditions and tap Accept if you agree
- Sign in on your iPhone using the same Apple Developer account
- Go to Settings, then General, then Software Update
- Select Beta Updates and choose the Developer Beta option
Once set up, any available update will appear on the Software Update page. To stop receiving beta updates, simply turn off the Developer Beta option.
Before You Go
Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the main new features in the iOS 27 update?
Which iPhone models are compatible with iOS 27?
iOS 27 works on iPhone 11 and later models, as well as the iPhone SE (2020). This matches the compatibility range of the previous OS update.
Are Apple Intelligence features available on all iOS 27 compatible devices?
No, Apple Intelligence features are exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro models and newer. Some specific features will only be available on the iPhone 17 Pro lineup.
How can registered developers install the iOS 27 Developer Beta 1?
Developers need an Apple Developer account. Sign in on your iPhone, then go to Settings > General > Software Update, select Beta Updates, and choose the Developer Beta option.