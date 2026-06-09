iOS 27 Update Is Rolling Out: Check If Your iPhone Makes The Cut

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iOS 27 Developer Beta 1 released, enhancing apps, design, Siri.

Compatibility starts iPhone 11; advanced features are model-specific.

Developer Beta 1 requires account, backup; may have bugs.

iOS 27 Update: Apple released the iOS 27 Developer Beta 1 on Monday, shortly after wrapping up the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 keynote. The update brings a range of changes to the iPhone operating system, including upgrades to the Liquid Glass design language, new additions to the Photos and Mail apps, and stronger child safety features.

Apple has also finally delivered on its promise of a smarter Siri, which was first announced at WWDC 2024. The update is currently available for registered developers, with a public release expected later this year.

Which iPhones Support iOS 27?

Apple has kept the same compatibility range as its previous OS update. iOS 27 works on iPhone 11 and later models, as well as the iPhone SE (2020).

Apple Intelligence features, however, will only be available on iPhone 15 Pro models and newer. Some of those features are expected to remain exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro lineup.

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The full list of supported devices is:

iPhone 16 Series

iPhone 15 Series

iPhone 14 Series

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone 13 Series

iPhone 12 Series

iPhone 11 Series

iPhone SE (2020)

How To Download And Install iOS 27 Developer Beta 1

Before getting started, it is worth knowing that developer betas are pre-release builds meant for testing. They can carry bugs that affect performance, battery life, or even lead to data loss. Apple recommends backing up your device before proceeding.

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You will also need an Apple Developer account to access the update. Here are the steps:

Go to beta.apple.com Tap the Signup button and enter your Apple ID Read the Terms and Conditions and tap Accept if you agree Sign in on your iPhone using the same Apple Developer account Go to Settings, then General, then Software Update Select Beta Updates and choose the Developer Beta option

Once set up, any available update will appear on the Software Update page. To stop receiving beta updates, simply turn off the Developer Beta option.

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