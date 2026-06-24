Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Boat launched Airdopes ProClip open-ear TWS earphones.

Features 12mm drivers, Bluetooth 6.0, and gaming mode.

Boasts 52-hour battery, IPX4, and AI noise cancellation.

Priced at Rs 1,599, available online and e-commerce.

Boat Airdopes ProClip: Boat has expanded its audio portfolio in India with the launch of the new Airdopes ProClip, a true wireless stereo (TWS) earphone designed with an open-ear form factor. The latest offering from the homegrown wearable brand arrives with 12mm dynamic drivers, AI-powered environmental noise cancellation, Bluetooth 6.0 support, and a claimed battery life of up to 52 hours when used with the charging case.

The earphones are aimed at users looking for a comfortable listening experience without completely blocking ambient sounds, while also offering features targeted at gamers and everyday smartphone users.

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Boat Airdopes ProClip Price In India, Availability

The Boat Airdopes ProClip has been introduced in India at a price of Rs 1,599. Buyers can choose from Grey, White, and Wine colour variants.

The newly launched earbuds are currently available through Boat’s official online store as well as major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart.

Boat Airdopes ProClip Top Features

One of the key highlights of the Airdopes ProClip is its open-ear ergonomic design. The earbuds feature a metallic clip-on structure that is designed to provide a secure and comfortable fit during extended listening sessions.

For audio performance, each earbud is equipped with a 12mm dynamic driver. Boat has also included its Sonic Seal technology, which is claimed to minimise sound leakage while maintaining audio clarity.

The earbuds carry an IPX4 rating, making them resistant to splashes and sweat. This makes them suitable for workouts, outdoor walks, and everyday use.

On the connectivity front, the Airdopes ProClip supports Bluetooth 6.0 and multipoint connectivity, allowing users to connect the earbuds to two devices simultaneously and switch between them when needed.

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Gamers may find the dedicated Beast Mode useful, as it is claimed to reduce latency to as low as 55ms for a more responsive gaming experience. The earbuds are also compatible with the Boat Hearables app, enabling users to customise settings and manage features directly through their smartphones.

For voice calls, Boat has integrated AI-backed Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), which is designed to reduce surrounding noise and improve voice clarity during conversations.

Battery performance is another major focus of the new earbuds. The charging case houses a 500mAh battery, while each earbud packs a 50mAh cell.

According to Boat, the earbuds and charging case together can deliver up to 52 hours of total playback time at 60 per cent volume. The earbuds are said to require around 50 minutes for a full charge, while the charging case can be recharged in approximately two hours.

The company has also included its Asap Charge technology. With a quick 10-minute charge, users can reportedly get up to 200 minutes of playback time.

The Boat Airdopes ProClip earbuds measure 28.4 x 18.4 x 29.8mm and arrive with a feature set that combines long battery life, open-ear comfort, gaming-focused low latency, and AI-assisted calling capabilities at an affordable price point.