September Or December? Which Month Will Apple Choose To Launch Its First Ever Foldable

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple's foldable iPhone reportedly targets September launch window.

Supply chain reports confirm component deliveries and September unveiling.

Earlier skepticism about device readiness is now being challenged.

September unveiling possible, but actual shipping might occur later.

iPhone Ultra Fold Leaks: Apple's much-anticipated foldable iPhone seems to be moving forward as planned, despite months of doubt over whether the device would be ready in time. New supply chain reports suggest the company is sticking to a September launch window, even as some analysts had predicted delays stretching into December.

The development comes at a time when Apple is expected to unveil multiple new iPhone models together, raising questions about whether the foldable will actually ship alongside them or follow later, much like past staggered launches.

Why Is Apple's Foldable iPhone Launch Still On Track For September?

According to a report from China Securities Journal, cited by DigiTimes, component deliveries for the foldable device have already begun in small batches.

Suppliers have reportedly been told that the unveiling is scheduled for September, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. A separate supply chain source also confirmed it had not received any indication of a delay, adding weight to the claim that Apple is keeping its timeline intact.

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This pushes back against earlier scepticism. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had raised doubts in March about a September launch, while Barclays analyst Tim Long predicted that shipments wouldn't begin until December. Leaker Instant Digital had also pointed to hinge durability issues as recently as May, fuelling concerns that the device might not be ready.

Could Apple Still Delay The Foldable iPhone's Actual Shipping Date?

Apple has taken this approach before. In 2017, the iPhone X was announced alongside the iPhone 8 series, but didn't ship until November, weeks after the other models hit shelves.

A similar pattern could play out this time, too, with the September reveal going ahead even if the actual shipping date slips further.

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As Mashable has previously reported, the foldable iPhone is expected to come with a 7.8-inch inner OLED display, a 5.5-inch outer display, the A20 chip, and Touch ID instead of Face ID, along with dual rear cameras.

Multiple analysts have estimated pricing to be around the $2,399 mark, positioning it as one of Apple's most expensive iPhones yet.

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