Apple MacBook Pro Gets Touchscreen For The First Time: Price And Features Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple launched first touchscreen MacBook Pro models with M5 chips.

New models feature tandem OLED display, Dynamic Island, long battery life.

M5 Pro/Max chips power professionals, developers for demanding tasks.

Priced from ₹3,49,900, available November 9 in India.

Apple has introduced its first touchscreen MacBook Pro, bringing touch controls to its professional laptop lineup alongside a new tandem OLED display and M5 Pro and M5 Max processors. The new models are available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes and feature Dynamic Island, enhanced display technology and up to 24 hours of battery life. The new MacBook Pro models are designed for professionals, developers and content creators who need high-performance computing for demanding workloads. Apple has also redesigned the laptops to make them thinner and lighter than their non-touchscreen counterparts.

Apple MacBook Pro Touchscreen Models: Price In India

Apple's new touchscreen MacBook Pro lineup starts at Rs 3,49,900 in India for the 14-inch model with the M5 Pro chip. The 16-inch version with the same processor is priced at Rs 4,09,900.

For users who need more processing and graphics performance, the M5 Max configurations are also available. The 14-inch model with the M5 Max chip costs Rs 5,49,900, while the 16-inch variant is priced at Rs 5,89,900.

Eligible students and educators can access lower prices through Apple's education savings programme. The 14-inch M5 Pro model starts at Rs 3,31,900 with education savings, while the 16-inch variant starts at Rs 3,85,900.

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MacBook Pro Gets Touchscreen OLED Display

The biggest change is the introduction of touchscreen functionality on the MacBook Pro for the first time. The new models feature Apple's tandem OLED-based PROLED XDR display, which supports touch input and offers a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

According to Apple, the display reaches up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness and offers a claimed contrast ratio of 10,000,000:1. It also supports both the P3 and Adobe RGB colour gamuts, which could benefit professionals working with photographs, videos and colour-sensitive creative projects.

Users can interact directly with onscreen content, including manipulating 3D models and working with supported applications using touch gestures. Apple has also introduced Dynamic Island on the Mac, which can display information related to Spotlight, Live Activities and Siri AI.

MacBook Pro Powered By M5 Pro And M5 Max Chips

The new touchscreen MacBook Pro is available with Apple's M5 Pro and M5 Max processors. Both chip options are designed to handle demanding workloads, including software development, video editing, graphics-intensive applications and artificial intelligence tasks.

The laptops support up to 128GB of unified memory and up to 16TB of storage in selected M5 Max configurations. They also feature Thunderbolt 5 connectivity and Apple's latest software platform, macOS 27, with Apple Intelligence capabilities.

The M5 Pro configurations are aimed at professionals who need high performance for everyday professional workloads, while the M5 Max variants are designed for more demanding tasks such as 3D animation, visual effects and advanced video production.

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Battery Life, Design And Other Features

Apple claims that the new touchscreen MacBook Pro models can deliver up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. The redesigned laptops are also thinner and lighter than the corresponding non-touchscreen models.

Other features include a 12MP Center Stage camera, studio-quality microphones and a six-speaker audio system. Apple says the redesigned speaker system delivers 50% deeper bass than the previous generation.

The laptops also support Thunderbolt 5, while the display's 120Hz variable refresh rate is designed to provide smoother scrolling and animations. These features are intended to support professional workflows as well as video calls, media consumption and other everyday tasks.

MacBook Pro Touchscreen: Availability In India

Apple opened pre-orders for the new touchscreen MacBook Pro models on October 28 through its online store and the Apple Store app in selected markets.

According to Apple's India announcement, the new models are scheduled to become available from November 9 through the Apple online store and authorised resellers. Customers can choose between 14-inch and 16-inch models, with M5 Pro and M5 Max configurations available at different price points.

The launch marks a major change for Apple's professional laptop lineup by adding touchscreen interaction while retaining the performance-focused MacBook Pro design. However, buyers will need to consider the higher starting price when deciding whether the new display and touch features justify an upgrade.