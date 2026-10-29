Now That The New iPhone Costs Rs 3 Lakh, Buyers Should Now Go For Pre-Owned Gadgets

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New iPhone models feature increasingly high price tags.

Certified pre-owned iPhones provide a practical, budget-friendly alternative.

Apple's extended software support keeps older models fully functional.

Purchasing used avoids immediate value depreciation, saving significant money.

A friend of mine spent twenty minutes last week trying to justify buying the new iPhone 18 Pro Max to me, and by the end of it even she didn't sound convinced. That's basically where a lot of people are right now with Apple's pricing. The top storage variant of that phone now costs Rs 3,29,900 in India. For a phone. One that will probably feel a generation behind in three years, same as every other iPhone has.

Most buyers obviously don't go anywhere near that 2TB model. They pick the base storage, pay somewhere around one to one and a half lakh, and still end up feeling like the price tag was a bit much for what they got. Apple has run this playbook for years, price the top model high enough that the regular one starts looking like the sensible choice. It's worked for a long time. I think it's starting to wear thin on people, though, especially with prices climbing the way they have over the last couple of launches.

So what's the alternative if someone actually wants an iPhone without that kind of spend? Pre-owned, and I mean the properly certified kind, not a random listing on OLX with no idea what's actually wrong with the battery. A phone that's been tested, had its battery health checked, comes with some kind of warranty backing it.

The argument for this has only gotten better, mostly because of how long Apple keeps phones updated. Five, sometimes six years of software support means a two or three-year-old flagship is still running the current iOS, still getting security patches, still doing basically everything the newest model does for most people's day-to-day use. The camera on an iPhone from two generations back is still genuinely good. Nobody using one is sitting there frustrated that it feels slow. What that extra lakh or two on a brand-new top-end model actually buys you is often small stuff, a slightly better zoom lens, a bit more battery life, the satisfaction of having the newest one first.

There's a money angle people don't think about enough either. New electronics lose a big chunk of their value almost immediately, phones more than most things. Buy one used a year in and someone else has already absorbed that drop for you. You're getting the same screen, same camera, same chip, you just didn't pay the premium for being the first owner.

None of this is to say buying new is a bad call. If someone genuinely wants the newest chip or just likes having the latest phone, fair enough, that's a real reason and there's nothing wrong with it. But for most people who just want something reliable without wiping out a month's pay, the math is leaning harder toward pre-owned than it used to.

Rs 3,29,900 isn't coming back down, and it'll probably climb again next year. What's changed is how much more sense it now makes to just skip that race entirely and buy smarter instead of first.

(The author is the Chief Operating Officer at Maple Digital Technology Intl. Pvt. Ltd.)

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