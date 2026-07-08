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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Everything We Know So Far

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Everything We Know So Far

Samsung has locked in July 22 in London for its next Galaxy Unpacked event. Leaks already point to foldable phones, smart glasses and new smartwatches arriving together.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 11:00 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event takes place July 22 in London.
  • New foldable devices and AI-driven features are expected highlights.
  • Event will stream live globally on Samsung's official platforms.

Samsung has confirmed its next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on July 22 in London. The company has not revealed the product lineup officially, but leaks and timing strongly suggest the event will feature new foldable phones and smartwatches. The event will be livestreamed at 9 am ET (6:30 pm IST) on Samsung's website, Newsroom, and YouTube. 

Samsung has also opened pre-reservations for upcoming Galaxy devices in select markets before the launch.

What Is Samsung Expected To Launch At Galaxy Unpacked 2026?

While Samsung's official invitation only confirms the date and venue, it does tease "new form factors" and "more personal, adaptive experiences." Leaks point to the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the Galaxy Watch 9 series.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Cuts 3,200 Xbox Jobs Then Drops The July Game Pass List

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to carry a wider build, with a 5.4-inch cover display and a 7.8-inch inner screen. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is tipped to come with a new Snapdragon chipset, a 200MP primary camera, and a less noticeable crease. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is likely to stick with a familiar design but with upgraded hardware and display improvements.

ALSO READ: Claude Fable 5 Is Available On Your Existing Plan, But Only Until This Date

On the wearables side, the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 are both expected, bringing health-tracking upgrades and design refinements. Reports suggest Samsung may not launch a new Galaxy Watch Classic this year. 

The event could also mark the first appearance of Samsung's AI-powered smart glasses, reportedly called Galaxy Glasses, built around Google Gemini with built-in cameras and voice interactions, without full augmented reality.

How Can You Pre-Reserve A Samsung Galaxy Device Before July 22?

Samsung has opened pre-reservations through its official website in eligible markets, with launch-day benefits varying by region. In India, customers can either purchase a #Next Galaxy VIP Pass for Rs 999, which includes a voucher worth Rs 2,799 and additional undisclosed benefits, or register for free for a chance to win daily vouchers worth Rs 5,000.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event take place?

The next Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 22, 2026, in London, U.K.

What will be the main focus of the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event?

The event will focus on revealing new additions to the Galaxy lineup, particularly emphasizing foldable devices and AI-driven features. Samsung aims for more personal and adaptive user experiences.

Where can I watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event live?

You can watch the live stream on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and the company's official YouTube channel.

Can I register to receive updates and benefits for the Unpacked event?

Yes, viewers can register at samsung.com/unpacked ahead of the event. This grants access to exclusive benefits, teasers, trailers, and updates.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
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Samsung Gadgets TECHNOLOGY
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