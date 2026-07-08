Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Everything We Know So Far

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event takes place July 22 in London.

New foldable devices and AI-driven features are expected highlights.

Event will stream live globally on Samsung's official platforms.

Samsung has confirmed its next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on July 22 in London. The company has not revealed the product lineup officially, but leaks and timing strongly suggest the event will feature new foldable phones and smartwatches. The event will be livestreamed at 9 am ET (6:30 pm IST) on Samsung's website, Newsroom, and YouTube.

Samsung has also opened pre-reservations for upcoming Galaxy devices in select markets before the launch.

What Is Samsung Expected To Launch At Galaxy Unpacked 2026?

While Samsung's official invitation only confirms the date and venue, it does tease "new form factors" and "more personal, adaptive experiences." Leaks point to the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the Galaxy Watch 9 series.

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The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to carry a wider build, with a 5.4-inch cover display and a 7.8-inch inner screen. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is tipped to come with a new Snapdragon chipset, a 200MP primary camera, and a less noticeable crease. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is likely to stick with a familiar design but with upgraded hardware and display improvements.

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On the wearables side, the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 are both expected, bringing health-tracking upgrades and design refinements. Reports suggest Samsung may not launch a new Galaxy Watch Classic this year.

The event could also mark the first appearance of Samsung's AI-powered smart glasses, reportedly called Galaxy Glasses, built around Google Gemini with built-in cameras and voice interactions, without full augmented reality.

How Can You Pre-Reserve A Samsung Galaxy Device Before July 22?

Samsung has opened pre-reservations through its official website in eligible markets, with launch-day benefits varying by region. In India, customers can either purchase a #Next Galaxy VIP Pass for Rs 999, which includes a voucher worth Rs 2,799 and additional undisclosed benefits, or register for free for a chance to win daily vouchers worth Rs 5,000.