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HomeTechnologyGadgetsAi+ Pulse 2 Review: A Phone That Lasts Long, But Doesn’t Push Hard

Ai+ Pulse 2 Review: A Phone That Lasts Long, But Doesn’t Push Hard

Ai+ Pulse 2 brings a 6000mAh battery and 120Hz display at Rs 8,499. But performance and camera remain basic. Here’s a balanced look at what works and what doesn’t.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 08:29 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AI+ Pulse 2 offers stylish design and smooth 120Hz display.
  • Phone boasts a large 6000mAh battery, lasting days.
  • Performance is adequate for daily tasks, not gaming.

Ai+ Pulse 2 Review: There’s always that one moment when you pick up a budget phone and think, “Alright… what’s the catch here?” That’s exactly how my journey with the Ai+ Pulse 2 began. At first glance, it felt like just another basic smartphone trying to exist in an already crowded segment. But then I looked at the price, Rs 8,499, and suddenly, everything started making a lot more sense.

I’ve spent some time with the device now, and here’s everything you need to know.

Ai+ Pulse 2: Quick Pointers

Ai+ Pulse 2 Review: A Phone That Lasts Long, But Doesn’t Push Hard

What Works:

  • Massive 6000mAh battery
  • Smooth 120Hz display
  • Stylish design for the price

What Doesn’t:

  • The camera feels slow and average
  • Gaming performance is weak
  • UI is very basic

Ai+ Pulse 2 Design: Surprisingly Stylish

Ai+ Pulse 2 Review: A Phone That Lasts Long, But Doesn’t Push Hard

When you’re buying a phone under Rs 10,000, design is usually the last thing you expect to impress you.

But here, I was genuinely surprised.

The Ai+ Pulse 2 carries a half matte, half glossy finish that actually looks quite premium for its price. The camera module adds a bit of character, making the phone stand out just enough without trying too hard.

Yes, the bezels are on the thicker side (something I personally notice a lot), but again… at this price, it’s hard to complain.

Ai+ Pulse 2 Display: Smooth Enough For Daily Use

Ai+ Pulse 2 Review: A Phone That Lasts Long, But Doesn’t Push Hard

The phone features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Now, this is where things get interesting. For binge-watching, scrolling, and casual usage, the experience is actually quite enjoyable. 

The 120Hz refresh rate adds that smoothness that you don’t always get in this price segment. It’s not the sharpest panel out there, but it does the job, and does it well enough.

Ai+ Pulse 2 Performance: Know Its Limits

Powered by a Unisoc octa-core processor, this phone is clearly not built for heavy tasks. I tried playing BGMI on the lowest possible settings, and the experience was… let’s just say, not ideal.

The phone heated up, and there was noticeable lag. Performance dropped further after some storage usage. So yes, if gaming is your priority, this is not your phone.

But for daily tasks, calling, WhatsApp, browsing, and light apps, it manages just fine.

Ai+ Pulse 2 Camera: Just… Basic

Ai+ Pulse 2 Review: A Phone That Lasts Long, But Doesn’t Push Hard

On paper, you get dual 50MP cameras at the back and an 8MP front camera, which just ‘sounds’ interesting.

In reality… It’s very basic.

Photos take time to process, and the initial shots often look grainy before software processing kicks in. Even after that, the results are just average, nothing that makes you stop and say “wow.”

That said, at this price, expecting flagship-level camera performance wouldn’t be fair either.

Ai+ Pulse 2 Battery: The Real Star

Ai+ Pulse 2 Review: A Phone That Lasts Long, But Doesn’t Push Hard

Now this is where the phone truly shines. The 6000mAh battery works great.

For me, it easily lasted around one and a half days with regular usage. That’s something you don’t see often, especially in this segment. The only downside? You get a 10W charger, which feels slow for such a big battery.

Ai+ Pulse 2 Final Verdict: Should You Buy It?

After using the Ai+ Pulse 2, one thing became very clear to me: this phone knows exactly what it is.

It’s not trying to be a gaming beast or a camera king.

It’s simply a budget-friendly smartphone that focuses on the basics and does them reasonably well.

If you want:

  • Long battery life
  • A decent display
  • A stylish design on a budget

Then yes, this is a solid choice.

But if you’re someone who cares about gaming performance or camera quality, you might want to look elsewhere.

At Rs 8,499, it’s not perfect, but it’s honest. And sometimes, that’s exactly what matters.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the strengths of the AI+ Pulse 2?

The AI+ Pulse 2 boasts a massive 6000mAh battery, a smooth 120Hz display, and a stylish design that is impressive for its price point.

What are the weaknesses of the AI+ Pulse 2?

The camera performance is slow and average, gaming performance is weak, and the user interface is very basic.

How is the battery life on the AI+ Pulse 2?

The 6000mAh battery is a major highlight, easily lasting around one and a half days with regular usage. However, it comes with a slow 10W charger.

Can the AI+ Pulse 2 handle demanding games?

No, the phone is not built for heavy tasks like gaming. Playing games like BGMI resulted in lag and overheating, even on the lowest settings.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 08:29 AM (IST)
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Gadgets Gadgets Review TECHNOLOGY
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