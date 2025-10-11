Fujifilm X-E5 Mirrorless Camera Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, & More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Fujifilm has introduced its new X-E5 mirrorless camera in India. The camera is compact and lightweight, aimed at people who want a portable option without compromising on image quality. It is part of the X Series, which has been known for blending classic camera design with modern digital features. The X-E5 is expected to appeal to both photography enthusiasts and those using a digital camera for the first time, offering a balance between ease of use and advanced functions.

Fujifilm X-E5 Price In India

The Fujifilm X-E5 is priced at Rs 1,59,999 for the camera body only. It is available through official Fujifilm stores as well as online platforms. The price places it in the higher segment of mirrorless cameras, reflecting the camera’s advanced features and build quality.

Buyers will need to add lenses separately, as the listed price covers only the body. The launch adds another option for people looking for a lightweight, portable camera with strong imaging capabilities.

Fujifilm X-E5 Specifications

The X-E5 weighs around 445 grams and comes with a 40.2-megapixel back-illuminated X-Tran CMOS 5 HR sensor.

It uses the X-Processor 5 engine for image processing. A notable addition in this model is the five-axis in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), which can offer up to 7.0 stops at the centre and 6.0 stops at the edges. The top plate is made of machined aluminium, giving the camera a solid feel.

The Classic Display mode provides a clear viewfinder image with essential information at the bottom. Users can operate the camera with one hand, thanks to well-placed dials and levers.

Other features include customizable film simulations, smooth handling, and support for everyday and professional photography.

The X-E5 is designed for both beginners and experienced users, making it easier to take high-quality photos in a variety of settings.