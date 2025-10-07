Mercedes-Benz, known for its luxury cars, is now working on a new pair of premium over-the-ear headphones. The Mercedes-Benz Wireless Headphone 2 was recently spotted on a certification database in the UAE, hinting that it could be released soon. This model is expected to follow the original Mercedes-Benz Wireless Headphones that launched in 2020.

That first version had a sleek black design with the brand’s iconic silver three-pointed star and offered a high-quality audio experience for music lovers. It was praised for its comfort and durable build, making it suitable for long listening sessions.

Mercedes-Benz Wireless Headphone 2 Price

The official price of the Mercedes-Benz Wireless Headphone 2 hasn’t been revealed yet.

However, given its premium design and features, it is likely to cost more than the first generation, positioning it in the luxury headphone segment.

Mercedes-Benz Wireless Headphone 2 Specifications

The Mercedes-Benz Wireless Headphone 2, carrying the model number MB WHP 2, is a premium over-the-ear headphone designed for high-quality audio experiences.

It supports Bluetooth connectivity, allowing wireless use with smartphones, tablets, and other devices. While the official details are not yet fully revealed, it is expected to improve on the first-generation model.

The original headphones offered Bluetooth 5.0 for stable connections, along with a 3.5mm audio jack for wired listening, and the new model is likely to retain these options.

The first generation also included a built-in microphone, which allowed hands-free calling, and a touch-sensitive control panel on the earcups for easy management of music, volume, and calls.

3D surround sound was a key feature, delivering immersive audio, and the battery life reached up to 18 hours on a full charge.

The second generation is expected to add active noise cancellation (ANC), upgraded audio drivers, and possibly multiple microphones for clearer voice capture.

The design will likely remain over-the-ear for comfort during long listening sessions. Soft ear cushions, an adjustable headband, and a lightweight build may make it suitable for home, travel, and office use.

Overall, it aims to combine style, comfort, and advanced sound features.