If you’ve ever loved Apple’s Liquid Glass look but don’t own an iPhone, Vivo has you covered. The company has officially launched OriginOS 6 for its smartphones in China, along with BlueOS 3 for smartwatches. This new Android 16-based update brings a refreshed interface, AI-powered tools, smoother performance, and smart design elements inspired by Apple’s Liquid Glass.

The update focuses on usability, style, and smarter device control. It starts with Vivo X300 Pro, X300, and iQOO 15, with older devices joining in the coming months.

Vivo OriginOS 6 Features & AI Tools

OriginOS 6 brings a completely new design to Vivo phones. The home screen, lock screen, and apps have circular icons, curved-edge widgets, and a dynamic clock widget that adjusts with notifications.

The “Atomic Island” feature works like Apple’s Dynamic Island, giving quick access to music, a stopwatch, and more.

Progressive blur effects, stacked notifications, and a customisable control centre improve usability. Vivo also adds Blue River Smooth Engine for smoother animations and faster touch response.

AI tools include Live Photo AI Removal, AI editors for images, AI summary generation, and Circle to Search 2.0.

These features make photo editing, searching, and managing tasks simpler and faster.

Vivo OriginOS 6 Eligible Devices & Rollout Schedule

OriginOS 6 will first be available on Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300, and iQOO 15.

The rollout will continue gradually to older models from November 2025 to May 2026.

Eligible devices include:

Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X200 series

Vivo X100 series

Vivo X90 series

Vivo X Flip

Vivo S30 series

Vivo S20 series

Vivo S19 series

Vivo S18 series

Vivo Y500

Vivo Y300 series

iQOO 13

iQOO 12

iQOO 11

iQOO 10

iQOO Neo 10 Pro

iQOO Neo 9

iQOO Neo 8

iQOO Z10 Turbo

iQOO Z9 series

Vivo Pad 5 series

Vivo Pad 3 series

BlueOS 3 for smartwatches will first arrive on:

Vivo Watch 5

iQOO Watch 5

Features include: long battery life, new always-on watch faces, and smart notifications