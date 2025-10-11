Vivo OriginOS 6 Update Brings 'Liquid Glass' Look To Android: Check Eligible Devices, Features & Rollout
Vivo’s new OriginOS 6 brings an Apple Liquid Glass-inspired design, improved AI features, and lag-free performance. Here's eligible device list, features, and more.
If you’ve ever loved Apple’s Liquid Glass look but don’t own an iPhone, Vivo has you covered. The company has officially launched OriginOS 6 for its smartphones in China, along with BlueOS 3 for smartwatches. This new Android 16-based update brings a refreshed interface, AI-powered tools, smoother performance, and smart design elements inspired by Apple’s Liquid Glass.
The update focuses on usability, style, and smarter device control. It starts with Vivo X300 Pro, X300, and iQOO 15, with older devices joining in the coming months.
Vivo OriginOS 6 Features & AI Tools
OriginOS 6 brings a completely new design to Vivo phones. The home screen, lock screen, and apps have circular icons, curved-edge widgets, and a dynamic clock widget that adjusts with notifications.
The “Atomic Island” feature works like Apple’s Dynamic Island, giving quick access to music, a stopwatch, and more.
Progressive blur effects, stacked notifications, and a customisable control centre improve usability. Vivo also adds Blue River Smooth Engine for smoother animations and faster touch response.
AI tools include Live Photo AI Removal, AI editors for images, AI summary generation, and Circle to Search 2.0.
These features make photo editing, searching, and managing tasks simpler and faster.
Vivo OriginOS 6 Eligible Devices & Rollout Schedule
OriginOS 6 will first be available on Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300, and iQOO 15.
The rollout will continue gradually to older models from November 2025 to May 2026.
Eligible devices include:
- Vivo X Fold 5
- Vivo X200 series
- Vivo X100 series
- Vivo X90 series
- Vivo X Flip
- Vivo S30 series
- Vivo S20 series
- Vivo S19 series
- Vivo S18 series
- Vivo Y500
- Vivo Y300 series
- iQOO 13
- iQOO 12
- iQOO 11
- iQOO 10
- iQOO Neo 10 Pro
- iQOO Neo 9
- iQOO Neo 8
- iQOO Z10 Turbo
- iQOO Z9 series
- Vivo Pad 5 series
- Vivo Pad 3 series
BlueOS 3 for smartwatches will first arrive on:
- Vivo Watch 5
- iQOO Watch 5
Features include: long battery life, new always-on watch faces, and smart notifications