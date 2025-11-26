Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
iPhone Fold May Cost Over Rs 2 Lakh, But Is It Really Worth The Hype? Check Leaked Specs To Know

iPhone Fold May Cost Over Rs 2 Lakh, But Is It Really Worth The Hype? Check Leaked Specs To Know

The iPhone Fold is turning heads even before launch. Leaks hint at a price above Rs 2 lakh, but the surprising specs might completely change how people see it.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Foldable iPhone: People have been waiting for Apple’s foldable phone for many years, and new reports now suggest that the wait might finally be worth it. A recent JP Morgan equity research report claims Apple has achieved a big camera breakthrough for its book-style foldable. 

Other sources say Apple has also fixed the crease issue that has been a problem in almost every foldable phone to date. If these leaks turn out to be true, the foldable iPhone could become one of the biggest product upgrades in Apple’s history.

iPhone Fold Display & Camera Leak

According to Morgan's report, the inner screen of the iPhone Fold may have an industry-first 24-megapixel under-display camera. This is a huge jump compared to the 4MP or 8MP under-screen cameras seen in other foldables on Android. 

If correct, this means Apple has solved the issue of light passing through the screen without destroying image clarity, something other phone makers struggled with for years.

Chinese site UDN reports that Apple has solved the crease problem by heavily reworking the hinge and the display. The same report claims this phone might become the first crease-free foldable in the market.

When unfolded, the device will reportedly feature a 7.8-inch display, and when folded, the cover screen will be 5.5 inches. The camera system will include four cameras, a hole-punch camera on the outside, the under-screen 24MP camera on the inside, and a dual-lens 48MP rear setup.

iPhone Fold Battery, Pricing, & Expected Specs

Battery improvements also look major. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the phone will use high-density cells, and Korean sources say Apple is testing between 5,400–5,800 mAh.

Chinese leaker Instant Digital claims the final battery will “definitely” be above 5,000 mAh. If true, this will make it the largest battery ever on an iPhone, bigger than the 5,088 mAh cell found in the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Multiple reports agree the iPhone Fold will cost between $2,000 and $2,500 in the United States, which would make it the most expensive iPhone ever released. If we translate dollars into Indian rupees, then the Foldable iPhone might cost around Rs 1,78,000 to Rs 2,23,000.

Apple will reportedly call the device the “iPhone Fold,” which is already the name widely used online.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 26 Nov 2025 12:26 PM (IST)
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
