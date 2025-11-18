Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyWhy Apple Might Release The iPhone 18 In Two Launch Windows? Here's What The New Leak Says

Why Apple Might Release The iPhone 18 In Two Launch Windows? Here's What The New Leak Says

A new leak suggests Apple may split the iPhone 18 launch into two phases. But the real reason goes deeper than scheduling.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple is changing the iPhone in a huge way. The company plans to launch three completely new iPhone models over the next three years. As Bloomberg reports that even though some people say Apple depends too much on the iPhone and is falling behind in AI, Apple is still choosing to focus on the iPhone more than ever. 

The redesign started this September with the new iPhone Air and the updated iPhone 17 Pro models. After this, Apple will release its first foldable iPhone next year and another new high-end model in 2027.

Apple iPhone Release Schedule Changes

Apple used to launch new iPhones in the summer many years ago. Then in 2011, the company moved everything to the fall. 

This helped because people buy more during the holiday season. But now Apple wants another big change. The fall launch became too crowded, too stressful for workers, and too hard for suppliers. It also made Apple’s money come in mostly at the same time each year.

So Apple will now release different iPhones in different parts of the year.

Starting in 2026, Apple will launch three high-end phones, the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the new foldable model, in the fall. Then, about six months later, Apple will release more models like the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and maybe a new iPhone Air. 

This new pattern will continue every year so Apple can spread out sales and avoid putting pressure on its teams.

Apple iPhone Air Future Plans

The iPhone Air is not meant to be a big seller. Apple knew it would only make up about 6% to 8% of sales, similar to the older iPhone 16 Plus. The real reason the iPhone Air exists is to test new technology for the foldable iPhone. 

It uses similar materials, small internal parts, and software ideas that Apple wants to perfect before the foldable model arrives.

The second-generation iPhone Air will mostly focus on getting a new 2-nanometer chip. This chip will give better battery life, which was the biggest problem in the first version. Apple may add a second camera, but it doesn’t fully make sense right now because the Air’s camera area is already tight. 

Apple also hasn’t marketed the Air much because it never expected huge sales. Most buyers still prefer Pro models since they have better battery life, better cameras and better heat control.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 18 Nov 2025 01:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Courts, Schools Receive Bomb Threat; All Evacuated
Delhi Courts, Schools Receive Bomb Threat; All Evacuated
Andhra Pradesh
Top Maoist Commander Madvi Hidma, Linked To 26 Attacks, Killed In Encounter
Top Maoist Commander Madvi Hidma, Linked To 26 Attacks, Killed In Encounter
Cities
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
India
Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Man with White Cap Assaults 2 Taxi Drivers at Bengaluru Airport
Bihar Elections: PM Modi Urges Other State Government to Prioritize Development, criticize RJD's Jungle Raj
Bihar Elections: PM Modi Claims Bihar Poll Verdict a
Breaking: NIA Arrests Amir Rashid As Major Suicide-Car-Bomb Plot Unravels In Delhi Blast
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Set To Resign As NDA Accelerates Government Formation In Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget