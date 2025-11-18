Why Apple Might Release The iPhone 18 In Two Launch Windows? Here's What The New Leak Says

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple is changing the iPhone in a huge way. The company plans to launch three completely new iPhone models over the next three years. As Bloomberg reports that even though some people say Apple depends too much on the iPhone and is falling behind in AI, Apple is still choosing to focus on the iPhone more than ever.

The redesign started this September with the new iPhone Air and the updated iPhone 17 Pro models. After this, Apple will release its first foldable iPhone next year and another new high-end model in 2027.

Apple iPhone Release Schedule Changes

Apple used to launch new iPhones in the summer many years ago. Then in 2011, the company moved everything to the fall.

This helped because people buy more during the holiday season. But now Apple wants another big change. The fall launch became too crowded, too stressful for workers, and too hard for suppliers. It also made Apple’s money come in mostly at the same time each year.

So Apple will now release different iPhones in different parts of the year.

Starting in 2026, Apple will launch three high-end phones, the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the new foldable model, in the fall. Then, about six months later, Apple will release more models like the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and maybe a new iPhone Air.

This new pattern will continue every year so Apple can spread out sales and avoid putting pressure on its teams.

Apple iPhone Air Future Plans

The iPhone Air is not meant to be a big seller. Apple knew it would only make up about 6% to 8% of sales, similar to the older iPhone 16 Plus. The real reason the iPhone Air exists is to test new technology for the foldable iPhone.

It uses similar materials, small internal parts, and software ideas that Apple wants to perfect before the foldable model arrives.

The second-generation iPhone Air will mostly focus on getting a new 2-nanometer chip. This chip will give better battery life, which was the biggest problem in the first version. Apple may add a second camera, but it doesn’t fully make sense right now because the Air’s camera area is already tight.

Apple also hasn’t marketed the Air much because it never expected huge sales. Most buyers still prefer Pro models since they have better battery life, better cameras and better heat control.