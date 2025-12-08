Salman Khan Gets Emotional Remembering Dharmendra On Bigg Boss 19 Finale

The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale turned emotional when Salman Khan remembered the late Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24. The legendary actor, often called Bollywood’s “He-Man,” had been a recurring presence on the show and a personal inspiration for Salman. As the finale celebrated the season’s last moments, a tribute video honouring Dharmendra brought the host to tears on stage.

A Touching Tribute Leaves Salman Khan in Tears

During the episode, Salman introduced a special montage featuring Dharmendra’s earlier visits to the Bigg Boss set. As the clip ended, the superstar struggled to hold his emotions. Holding back tears, he said, “We lost the He-Man. We lost the most amazing man. I don't think there is anyone better than Dharmji… Love you, Dharmji. Will always miss you.”

Salman went on to reflect on the veteran actor’s influence on his own career, emphasising how Dharmendra’s charm, graciousness, and passion for work remained consistent through the decades.

Salman Praises Deol Family for Their Dignified Farewell

Salman highlighted the love Dharmendra received online following his passing and then grew visibly emotional again. He shared, “The main thing is… he died on 24 November, that’s my father’s birthday… If I’m feeling like this, imagine what Sunny and his family must be going through.”

He further lauded the Deol family, noting, “Hats off to Bobby and Sunny. Every funeral and prayer meeting should be conducted this beautifully.”

Dharmendra’s Final Days and Industry Response

Dharmendra had reportedly been hospitalised earlier in November, sparking social media speculation about his health. His wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol later clarified that he was recovering. After returning home, however, his condition declined, and he passed away at the age of 89.

His funeral brought together some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, all of whom came to pay their respects. Dharmendra leaves behind a vast legacy, six children, and his wives Hema Malini and Prakash Kaur.