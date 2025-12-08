Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Gets Emotional Remembering Dharmendra On Bigg Boss 19 Finale

Salman Khan Gets Emotional Remembering Dharmendra On Bigg Boss 19 Finale

During the Bigg Boss 19 finale, Salman Khan delivers an emotional tribute to Dharmendra, recalling his legacy and praising the Deol family for their dignified farewell.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 12:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale turned emotional when Salman Khan remembered the late Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24. The legendary actor, often called Bollywood’s “He-Man,” had been a recurring presence on the show and a personal inspiration for Salman. As the finale celebrated the season’s last moments, a tribute video honouring Dharmendra brought the host to tears on stage.

A Touching Tribute Leaves Salman Khan in Tears

During the episode, Salman introduced a special montage featuring Dharmendra’s earlier visits to the Bigg Boss set. As the clip ended, the superstar struggled to hold his emotions. Holding back tears, he said, “We lost the He-Man. We lost the most amazing man. I don't think there is anyone better than Dharmji… Love you, Dharmji. Will always miss you.”

Salman went on to reflect on the veteran actor’s influence on his own career, emphasising how Dharmendra’s charm, graciousness, and passion for work remained consistent through the decades.

Salman Praises Deol Family for Their Dignified Farewell

Salman highlighted the love Dharmendra received online following his passing and then grew visibly emotional again. He shared, “The main thing is… he died on 24 November, that’s my father’s birthday… If I’m feeling like this, imagine what Sunny and his family must be going through.”

He further lauded the Deol family, noting, “Hats off to Bobby and Sunny. Every funeral and prayer meeting should be conducted this beautifully.”

Dharmendra’s Final Days and Industry Response

Dharmendra had reportedly been hospitalised earlier in November, sparking social media speculation about his health. His wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol later clarified that he was recovering. After returning home, however, his condition declined, and he passed away at the age of 89.

His funeral brought together some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, all of whom came to pay their respects. Dharmendra leaves behind a vast legacy, six children, and his wives Hema Malini and Prakash Kaur.

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 12:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Dharmendra Bobby Deol Sunny Deol Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19 Dharmendra Funeral Dharmendra Tribute Salman Emotional
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
IndiGo Gets Extension Till 6 PM On Monday To Respond To DGCA Notice
IndiGo Gets Extension Till 6 PM On Monday To Respond To DGCA Notice
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: All 25 Victims Identified, Bodies Handed Over To Families
Goa Nightclub Fire: All 25 Victims Identified, Bodies Handed Over To Families
News
IndiGo Refund Update: Airline Clears Rs 610 Crore, Delivers 3,000 Baggages
IndiGo Refund Update: Airline Clears Rs 610 Crore, Delivers 3,000 Baggages
Television
Bigg Boss 19 Winner: Gaurav Khanna Crowned Champion After Power-Packed Finale
Bigg Boss 19 Winner: Gaurav Khanna Crowned Champion After Power-Packed Finale
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Indigo Flight Crisis Continues, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded at Major Airports
Breaking: Goa Club Fire Claims 25 Lives, Raises Big Questions on Safety Audits
Himachal Tragedy: Mud-House Collapse at Wedding Injures 25 Women in Chamba
Goa Nightclub Fire: Manager Arrested, FIR Filed Against Owner After 25 Deaths
Breaking: Daylight Chaos in Haridwar as Two Groups Clash Near School
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion| India To Add Teeth To Its Nuclear Triad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget