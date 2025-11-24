Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyFirst The iPhone Pocket, Now A Bulky iPhone Grip For Around Rs 6,000: Here's Why Its Special

First The iPhone Pocket, Now A Bulky iPhone Grip For Around Rs 6,000: Here's Why Its Special

Apple’s latest iPhone accessory looks unusually bulky, but the design has a specific purpose. The real reason behind it may surprise you.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 03:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Apple has launched a new limited-edition iPhone Grip & Stand made by designer Bailey Hikawa. Apple says it was designed after long interviews to understand how people hold their phones, especially those who struggle with hand control, muscle strength, or dexterity. 

This new accessory is meant to reduce the effort required to keep the iPhone steady. It is also part of Apple’s celebration of 40 years of accessibility. One noticeable thing is that the grip looks quite bulky, which instantly catches attention when you first see it.

iPhone Grip & Stand Looks Bulky, But How Does It Work?

The iPhone Grip & Stand connects to any MagSafe iPhone with a simple snap. It can be removed quickly and doubles as a stand with two viewing angles, both vertical and horizontal. 

Even though the design looks bulky at first glance, Apple clearly focused on practicality and comfort for users with accessibility needs. The bulky shape seems intentional so users can hold it with less effort.

The grip’s sculptural design is inspired by modern art. It comes in two colour options: Chartreuse and Crater, with Crater made using recycled materials. The price is $69.95, and Apple is offering free shipping through its online store. 

Apple says the goal was to create something supportive, steady, and easy to hold for people who may find regular phone grips difficult to use.

iPhone Grip & Stand Follows Apple’s Recent iPhone Pocket 

Before this launch, Apple grabbed attention with another unusual accessory, the iPhone Pocket, made in partnership with Japanese designer Issey Miyake. 

It is a 3D-knitted fabric pouch for keeping an iPhone and small items like AirPods or cards. What made people talk was the price: up to $229.95.

There are two versions: a short-strap design for $149.95 in eight colours, and a long-strap version for $229.95 in three colours. 

The design is inspired by Issey Miyake’s famous pleated clothing style. Apple’s design chief Molly Anderson said the product matches Apple’s simple and beautiful design philosophy.

Both accessories show how Apple mixes art, function, and premium design in ways that always spark conversation.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 24 Nov 2025 03:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89
Entertainment
From ‘Basanti’ To ‘Kutte Kamine’: Dharmendra’s Dialogues That Still Rule Hearts
From ‘Basanti’ To ‘Kutte Kamine’: Dharmendra’s Dialogues That Still Rule Hearts
India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
Cities
Six Killed, Over Two Dozen Injured As Two Buses Collide In Tamil Nadu
Six Killed, Over Two Dozen Injured As Two Buses Collide In Tamil Nadu
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Justice Surya Kant Sworn In as India’s 53rd Chief Justice, To Serve Till Feb 2027
Breaking: Twin Suicide Blasts Hit Peshawar FC Headquarters, Casualties Feared in Major Attack
Breaking: Human-Bomb Attack Destroys Security Gate in Pakistan, Highlights Deep Terror Nexus
Ayodhya Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Questions Exclusion, Urges Vedic Service and Respect For Devotees
Peshawar Fidayeen Blast: Taliban Attack on Paramilitary HQ kills 3 soldiers, 3 militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget