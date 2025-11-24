First The iPhone Pocket, Now A Bulky iPhone Grip For Around Rs 6,000: Here's Why Its Special

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple has launched a new limited-edition iPhone Grip & Stand made by designer Bailey Hikawa. Apple says it was designed after long interviews to understand how people hold their phones, especially those who struggle with hand control, muscle strength, or dexterity.

This new accessory is meant to reduce the effort required to keep the iPhone steady. It is also part of Apple’s celebration of 40 years of accessibility. One noticeable thing is that the grip looks quite bulky, which instantly catches attention when you first see it.

iPhone Grip & Stand Looks Bulky, But How Does It Work?

The iPhone Grip & Stand connects to any MagSafe iPhone with a simple snap. It can be removed quickly and doubles as a stand with two viewing angles, both vertical and horizontal.

Even though the design looks bulky at first glance, Apple clearly focused on practicality and comfort for users with accessibility needs. The bulky shape seems intentional so users can hold it with less effort.

The grip’s sculptural design is inspired by modern art. It comes in two colour options: Chartreuse and Crater, with Crater made using recycled materials. The price is $69.95, and Apple is offering free shipping through its online store.

Apple says the goal was to create something supportive, steady, and easy to hold for people who may find regular phone grips difficult to use.

iPhone Grip & Stand Follows Apple’s Recent iPhone Pocket

Before this launch, Apple grabbed attention with another unusual accessory, the iPhone Pocket, made in partnership with Japanese designer Issey Miyake.

It is a 3D-knitted fabric pouch for keeping an iPhone and small items like AirPods or cards. What made people talk was the price: up to $229.95.

There are two versions: a short-strap design for $149.95 in eight colours, and a long-strap version for $229.95 in three colours.

The design is inspired by Issey Miyake’s famous pleated clothing style. Apple’s design chief Molly Anderson said the product matches Apple’s simple and beautiful design philosophy.

Both accessories show how Apple mixes art, function, and premium design in ways that always spark conversation.