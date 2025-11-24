Is Apple Finally Hiding The Dynamic Island? iPhone 18 Pro Leaks Say ‘Yes’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple raised the bar this year with the iPhone 17 series, and the strong sales show that users really liked the new features and overall experience. Now, all eyes are on the next big launch, the iPhone 18 series.

Based on early reports and leaks, Apple seems to be planning some major changes for 2026. Most of these changes focus on the camera, display, and performance. Let’s look at what the iPhone 18 Pro could bring next year.

What's New On iPhone 18 Camera, & Dynamic Island?

According to a well-known Chinese tipster, Digital Chat Station, Apple is working on a variable aperture camera for the iPhone 18 Pro. This could be a very big change for the Pro models.

A variable aperture helps the camera take better photos in low light and also gives more flexibility while clicking pictures in different conditions.

If this feature arrives as leaked, it could completely change the way the Pro camera works. This might also set a new direction for Apple’s future camera technology.

Another big change expected is around the Dynamic Island. Reports say that Apple is slowly preparing to move towards an under-display camera and under-display Face ID.

This shift may take full shape in the special 20th Anniversary iPhone models, but the iPhone 18 Pro could be the first step.

This means the Dynamic Island could become much smaller and may almost disappear in the coming years.

iPhone 18 Pro Battery, Weight, & Performance Boost

Some leaks claim that the iPhone 18 Pro Max might become the heaviest iPhone ever. This is because Apple is planning a much larger battery. Even though the exact battery size is not known yet, a major increase is expected. The bigger battery is likely the reason for the added weight.

On the performance side, the Pro models are expected to use the next-generation A20 Pro chip, built on 2nm technology. This should offer much better speed, efficiency, and gaming performance. Apple also wants to stop relying on Qualcomm.

So, the iPhone 18 Pro may come with Apple’s own C2 5G modem, which should improve network and internet performance.

If all these features actually arrive, the iPhone 18 Pro could become Apple’s biggest leap in many years.