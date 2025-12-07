Goa Nightclub Fire: Chief Manager & 3 Staff Members Arrested After 25 Killed

In a major development following the deadly fire that claimed 25 lives at a Goa nightclub, the chief general manager and three staff members have been arrested, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed. The action comes after police filed an FIR against the nightclub’s owners earlier in the day.

The state government has also set up a committee to probe the tragedy, with a report expected within a week. Sawant said he held an urgent high-level meeting with senior officials and ordered a magisterial inquiry to examine procedural lapses that may have led to the incident.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the Director General of Police has been directed to take strict punitive action against all those responsible for the nightclub fire, including the club’s owners and its manager. This comes soon after police registered an FIR against the owners of ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’, where at least 25 people died in a fire shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Sawant also announced financial assistance for victims, stating that an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh would be provided to the families of those who died, while Rs 50,000 would be given to those injured. He added that the government would extend full support in transporting the bodies of the deceased to their respective homes.

Among the victims were four tourists and 14 staff members, while the identities of the remaining seven are yet to be established. The FIR names nightclub owners Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, along with the club manager and the event organisers, as accused in the case.

In a parallel development, Arpora-Nagoa panchayat sarpanch Roshan Redkar was detained for issuing a trade licence to the establishment in 2013. Police say his role is being examined as part of the broader investigation into compliance lapses linked to the tragedy.