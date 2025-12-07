Goa Nightclub Fire: All 25 Victims Identified, Bodies Handed Over To Families

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The bodies of the 25 people killed in the deadly fire at Goa’s Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub are being handed over to their families at Goa Medical College. All victims have now been identified, with 20 belonging to the nightclub’s staff and five being tourists. The tragedy, which unfolded shortly after midnight on Sunday, has triggered arrests, official inquiries and political backlash. Authorities say extensive violations occurred in the licensing of the establishment, prompting renewed scrutiny of safety procedures across the state.

Licensing Violations & Early Arrests

Three officials have been arrested in connection with issuing permissions to the nightclub in 2023. BJP MLA Michael Lobo alleged that the local panchayat granted a licence for the venue without essential documentation. He said mandatory requirements, including a provisional No Objection Certificate from the pollution control board, were missing, and that a fire licence was issued “directly”.

Earlier, the nightclub manager and three staff members were arrested as part of the ongoing investigation. Police have also booked owners Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, while Arpora-Nagoa sarpanch Roshan Redkar has been detained.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. A probe panel has been constituted, with its report expected within a week.

Political Outcry As Probe Expands

The Goa Congress has demanded Chief Minister Sawant’s resignation, holding the government responsible for the tragedy. Party chief Amit Patkar said the deaths of 25 people required moral and political accountability, adding that this incident was part of a larger pattern of rising crime in the state. The Congress has also called on the Governor to recommend dismissal of the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Goa CM have expressed anguish over the incident. Firefighters and police worked through the night to manage rescue efforts, officials said.

MLA Michael Lobo added that a fire safety audit would be conducted at similar establishments to prevent further tragedies. The nightclub, located in Arpora village about 25 kilometres from Panaji, is now at the centre of an extensive criminal and administrative investigation.