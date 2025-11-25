Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Mark Zuckerberg now has an Aadhaar Card. Well, before you get all excited to see how Zuckerberg got an Aadhar Card, let me tell you it's FAKE. If you fell for it for even a second, we don’t blame you, as that’s the whole point of this story. With a simple 60–70-word prompt, we created a totally convincing Aadhaar card of Mark Zuckerberg.

The surprising part here is that it was made by Google’s newest viral model, Gemini Nano Banana Pro, the one everyone is talking about this week for its upgraded image skills, clean 4K generation, better editing, and Google Search integration.

Gemini Nano Banana Pro Fake ID Problem Explained

The internet has been playing with Gemini Nano Banana Pro ever since it launched. People have tried everything: stylish portraits, LinkedIn infographics, whiteboard-style summaries, and more. But while everyone was having fun, some users noticed something worrying. The model can also create very realistic Indian ID proofs like Aadhaar and PAN cards. And it does this without asking any safety questions.

We tested it ourselves. And yes, it made extremely real-looking Aadhaar and PAN cards. The model added the photo, the usual design, all the identifiers, and even the fake details we typed in, no hesitation. That’s how we ended up creating the viral Mark Zuckerberg Aadhaar card, too.

For the record, we’re not sharing the prompt for safety reasons, but the fact that this was so easy shows how powerful the model has become.

To be fair, Google adds a visible Gemini watermark and an invisible SynthID watermark to every image. But to be honest, in real life, if someone flashes this card quickly or prints it, most people would not notice anything wrong.

Gemini Nano Banana Pro Raises Bigger Questions

This whole thing makes you wonder how such a basic misuse slipped past Google’s safety checks, especially when Gemini often refuses harmless requests by calling them “sensitive,” “violent,” or “suggestive.”

And this isn’t even a first. ChatGPT’s GPT-4o also generated fake Aadhaar and PAN cards during its big viral moment. But now, the issue feels bigger because Gemini Nano Banana Pro is much better at creating realistic images.