Diwali Couple Photo Prompt: Diwali is just around the corner, and while everyone is busy shopping for gifts, outfits, and decorations, we often forget to capture those little festive moments with our loved ones. Those memories usually just live in our hearts, but not anymore. With Gemini, you can now bring every special Diwali moment to life with ease.

Missed taking a cute couple photo on Diwali? Gemini’s got you covered. Missing a family member and wish they could appear beside you in that family picture? Gemini says, “Hold my beer.” All you need is a clear photo, a creative prompt, and Gemini will handle the rest like a pro.

What Is ‘Nano Banana’ & Why Is Everyone Talking About It?

Gemini has an image-generation feature called ‘Nano Banana’, and it’s trending for all the right reasons. This new tool makes AI photo creation super easy, with no design skills, no fancy apps, and no premium subscriptions needed.

With just a single photo and a well-written prompt, Gemini can generate cinematic, realistic, and stylish AI portraits in seconds.

Users are creating everything from festive couple photos to celebrity-inspired portraits, even AI art featuring their pets.

How To Make A Diwali Couple Photo With Prompt

Here’s how you can create your own magical Diwali photo with Gemini’s Nano Banana:

Open Gemini – Go to the Tools section and tap on ‘Create Images.’



Upload a photo – Choose your picture or one with your partner.



Copy this prompt –



“Use the attached photos of me and my partner. Do not alter or change our facial features in any way. Faces must remain 100% exactly as in the original photos. Merge us into a cute Diwali scene: the girl is wearing a bright saree (red, yellow, blue, or pink) and sitting on the floor making a colourful rangoli. The boy is beside her in an off-white kurta with golden embroidery, admiring her. Background: a cosy home decorated for Diwali with diyas, fairy lights, and other festive decorations. Make the image realistic, vibrant, and festive, while keeping faces untouched.”



Paste into Gemini – Drop this prompt into the text box.



Generate the image – Hit Generate and wait for a few seconds.



Check and save – Once done, download or share your beautiful Diwali photo.



Try again (optional) – You can tweak your prompt or use new photos for different styles.

AI images are fun and creative, but always use your own pictures or make sure you have permission to use someone else’s. Respecting privacy keeps the experience enjoyable and safe for everyone.