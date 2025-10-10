Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
AI Prompt For Karwa Chauth 2025: Step-By-Step Guide To Create Viral Couple Pictures

Looking for the perfect AI prompt for Karwa Chauth? Learn how to create beautiful, hyper-realistic couple photos using Gemini in just a few steps.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 02:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

AI Prompt For Karwa Chauth: Karwa Chauth is one of the most popular festivals in India. Married women fast for the well-being and long life of their husbands, and the celebrations are full of colours, rituals, and beautiful outfits. This year, couples are also trying something new: making Karvachauth-themed AI photos. With AI tools like Google Gemini, you can create hyper-realistic portraits of you and your partner in festive attire. It’s quick, fun, and anyone can do it.

You don’t need a professional camera or editing skills, just a photo and a creative prompt.

What Is Nano Banana And Why It’s Famous

Nano Banana is a feature in Google Gemini that lets you generate AI images easily. It became famous because it’s simple, fast, and produces really good results. You don’t need to know design or photo editing. 

Just upload a picture, write a prompt, and the AI creates a cinematic, realistic image in seconds. People especially love it for festivals like Karvachauth because it can capture the mood, lighting, and colours perfectly. 

The images look natural, with soft shadows and a festive feel, making them look like real photos taken during the celebrations. Couples are using it to make memories and share their Karvachauth moments on social media.

Step-by-Step Guide On How To Create Karvachauth AI Photo With Gemini

Open Gemini: Launch the app and go to ‘Tools’, then select ‘Create Images’.

Upload Your Photo: Choose a photo of yourself and your partner. Bright, clear images work best.

Copy The Prompt: Use this for Karvachauth portraits:

"This is my partner and me. Create a scene of Karvachauth where the woman wears a red saree with heavy jewellery, and the man wears an off-white kurta pyjama. Keep our facial features 100% intact. Background should have Karvachauth vibes. Hyper-realistic, cinematic lighting, natural colours, soft shadows, festive mood."

Paste Into Gemini: Enter the prompt into the box.

Generate Image: Click ‘Generate’ and wait a few seconds.

Check The Result: Save or share your Karvachauth photo.

Try Again: Use different photos or adjust the prompt for new looks.

Using AI for Karvachauth photos is fun, easy, and safe if you use your own pictures. You can create stunning digital memories and share the festive joy online!

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 10 Oct 2025 02:38 PM (IST)
