Are Facebook, Instagram Down? Several Users Report Outage

Thousands of users reported outages affecting Facebook, Instagram and Facebook Messenger on Friday morning, disrupting access to some of Meta's most widely used social media platforms.

The disruption appears to have begun around 7 pm IST, with outage-tracking platform Downdetector recording a sharp surge in user complaints. Reports indicate that the issue was not confined to a specific region, as users across multiple countries experienced similar problems around the same time. In India, users from several cities also reported difficulties accessing Meta-owned platforms.

Many affected users turned to X and other social media platforms to verify whether others were encountering the same issues. While some reported that Facebook and Instagram feeds failed to load, others said the apps were unable to refresh content. Several users also complained of login problems and limited access to certain features.

Notably, the outage did not affect all users in the same way. Some reported that the websites remained accessible, while the mobile apps struggled to load new content or update timelines. This led to speculation that the disruption stemmed from Meta's backend infrastructure rather than users' internet connections or devices.

The outage also appeared to impact Facebook Messenger, further disrupting Meta's ecosystem of services.

Meta Yet To Explain

As of publication, Meta had not issued an official statement explaining the cause of the disruption or provided a timeline for restoring normal service.

Downdetector data showed more than 100,000 reports linked to Facebook alone, highlighting the scale of the outage. Instagram also saw a significant number of complaints, with reports continuing to rise as more users flagged issues.

For users wondering whether the problem was caused by their device or internet connection, available reports suggest the disruption originated on Meta's side. While standard troubleshooting measures such as restarting the app, switching networks, or checking for updates may help in isolated cases, they are unlikely to resolve a widespread server-side outage.

For now, affected users may have little choice but to wait for Meta to identify the problem and restore services. Further details are expected once the company issues an official update or normal functionality begins returning across Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.