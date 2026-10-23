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English NewsNewsIndiaJ&K: Terror Hideout Busted In Poonch; Suspected IEDs, Ammunition Recovered

J&K: Terror Hideout Busted In Poonch; Suspected IEDs, Ammunition Recovered

Written By : Ajay Bachloo |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 11:26 AM (IST)

The Indian Army recovered suspected improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other materials from a hideout in Kasbalari and adjoining areas of the Mankote sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The recovered items included seven tape-insulated containers suspected to be IEDs, along with other materials. A bomb disposal squad reached the spot for further examination.

Bomb Squad Examines Materials Recovered During Search Ops

The recovered items comprised six brown tape-insulated containers and one blue tape-insulated container, all suspected to be IEDs. The Army also found a suspected magazine, a pouch, an iron box, a black bag, an aluminium container, power adapters, a power source and a tiffin.

The materials are being examined by the bomb disposal squad. Further details are awaited.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 23 Oct 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
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