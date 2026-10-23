100 Medals And Counting! Indian Para-Athletes Shine At Asian Para Games

India's impressive campaign at the 2026 Asian Para Games continued on the fifth day, with athletes adding more medals to the country's tally across multiple disciplines. The Indian contingent has delivered notable performances in archery, badminton and athletics, winning gold medals and further strengthening its position in the competition.

India has now moved beyond the 100-medal milestone, collecting 25 gold, 32 silver and 43 bronze medals. With a total of 100 medals, the country is currently placed fourth in the standings and will look to improve its position as the event progresses.

Archery: Harvinder Singh And Vijay Sundi Win Gold

India began the fifth day's medal-winning campaign with a gold medal in archery. Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi produced a strong performance in the men's recurve team event, defeating China to secure the top position.

The contest began with both teams scoring 35 points each in the opening set. However, the Indian pair responded well, winning the next two sets by scores of 37-36 and 38-36.

Their consistent shooting helped them seal a convincing 5-1 victory over China and secure India's first gold medal of the day. The achievement added to India's success in archery on the previous day and further highlighted the country's strength in the discipline.

Nitesh Kumar Wins Gold In Badminton, Pramod Bhagat Takes Silver

India also enjoyed a successful outing in badminton, with the men's singles SL3 final producing an all-Indian contest.

Nitesh Kumar defeated fellow Indian shuttler Pramod Bhagat to win the gold medal, while Pramod finished with silver. The final featured two of India's leading para-badminton players, ensuring that the country secured both top positions in the event.

The result added another gold medal to India's growing tally and underlined the contingent's strong showing across different sports at the Games.

India Continues Its Push Up Medal Table

With 25 gold, 32 silver and 43 bronze medals, India has crossed the 100-medal mark and remains fourth in the overall standings. The performances in archery and badminton have provided further momentum to the Indian contingent.

As the competition continues, Indian athletes will aim to add to their medal haul and improve the country's position on the table.