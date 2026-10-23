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English NewsSportsWho Is Mohammad Shams Alam? Para-Swimmer Sent Home Following Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Who Is Mohammad Shams Alam? Para-Swimmer Sent Home Following Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Shaikh has built a record of achievements in para-swimming, but allegations arising from the incident in Japan have now placed him at the centre of a serious controversy.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 11:35 AM (IST)

Indian para-swimmer Mohammad Shams Alam Shaikh has come under scrutiny after being accused of sexually harassing and molesting a female hotel employee in Japan during the 2026 Asian Para Games. The 40-year-old athlete was reportedly taken into custody by Japanese police following the complaint and was subsequently sent back to India.

Paralympic Committee of India is reportedly considering strict disciplinary action against him, with a possible lifetime ban also being discussed.

According to reports, the alleged incident took place on October 19, while the Indian para-swimming contingent was staying at a hotel in Japan. The details emerged publicly on Thursday, bringing the athlete under the spotlight for reasons unrelated to his sporting achievements.

What Happened At The Hotel In Japan?

The complaint was reportedly filed by a woman working in the hotel's housekeeping department. According to reports, the alleged incident occurred while she was carrying out her duties in Shaikh's room.

Japanese police reportedly took the swimmer into custody on Monday after receiving the complaint. He was sent back to India the following day, October 20.

Reports also stated that Japanese authorities had sought to pursue further legal proceedings against the athlete. However, the local organising committee intervened, and the Indian contingent submitted a written apology to the hotel employee. Arrangements were subsequently made for Shaikh to return to India.

The allegations remain allegations, and any further disciplinary or legal action would depend on the relevant authorities' findings.

Paralympic Committee Of India May Take Strict Action

The incident has raised questions about the conduct of members of the Indian contingent at the international sporting event. According to reports, the Paralympic Committee of India is considering disciplinary measures against Shaikh, potentially including a lifetime ban.

No final decision on such a penalty has been established in the information provided. Any sanction would depend on the committee's review and the applicable disciplinary procedures.

Who Is Mohammad Shams Alam Shaikh?

Mohammad Shams Alam Shaikh is an Indian para-swimmer from Bihar who has represented the country in international competitions. He has achieved a world No. 1 ranking in the men's 50-metre breaststroke in the SB4 category and the 100-metre butterfly in the S5 category.

Shaikh has also enjoyed success at major para-sporting events. At the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, he won gold medals in the 200-metre and 50-metre breaststroke events.

More recently, he claimed gold in the 200-metre breaststroke at the Reykjavik International Games last year.

Published at : 23 Oct 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Para Games Asian Para Games 2026 Mohammad Shams Alam
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