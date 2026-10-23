India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaFace-Offs With China 'Ongoing' Along Arunachal Border, Says ITBP Chief; Congress Targets PM Modi

Face-Offs With China 'Ongoing' Along Arunachal Border, Says ITBP Chief; Congress Targets PM Modi

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh targeted the Centre after the ITBP chief spoke about repeated face-offs with Chinese forces in Arunachal Pradesh.

Written By : Neeraj Rajput |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 10:57 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ITBP Director-General confirmed ongoing India-China border face-offs in Arunachal.
  • Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused Centre of silence on border developments.
  • Ramesh raised concerns on border, trade, and government's China policy.

Tensions along the India-China border have come under fresh focus after Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapoor said face-offs between Indian and Chinese forces in Arunachal Pradesh had occurred on several occasions and were continuing. The remarks prompted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh to target the Centre, accusing the government of remaining silent on the developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Speaking at an event, Kapoor said ITBP personnel had encountered several such situations in Arunachal Pradesh and praised the work of the force's Shaurya commando teams deployed in the region.

"Several such situations arose inside Arunachal Pradesh, when face-offs took place, and that is still ongoing. Our Shaurya commando teams are there, they have done very good work. This was also a new initiative," Kapoor said.

He also spoke about the evolution of the ITBP's role along the China border, saying the force had initially been established as a mountain guerrilla force before taking on conventional border duties.

"As we know, ITBP began as a mountain guerrilla force. After that, we have handled the China border as a conventional force. Now there is no need for guerrilla war, but we have to establish our identity as a high-altitude force," he said.

Jairam Ramesh Accuses Centre Of Silence Over Face-Offs

Reacting to Kapoor's remarks, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the government of making concessions to China and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the reported face-offs.

In a post on X on October 23, Ramesh said the ITBP chief had rightly praised the performance of personnel during recent encounters with the People's Liberation Army (PLA), but alleged that the Prime Minister and the government had remained silent.

Ramesh also referred to corps commander-level talks held at Wacha and Damai in Arunachal Pradesh last month following a face-off at Taksing. He claimed that local residents had reported the loss of patrolling points, drawing a comparison with developments in Ladakh.

The Congress leader further raised concerns over China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh and the construction of a 60,000-MW dam, which he said posed risks to India's ecological and water security.

ALSO READ: Cabinet Secretariat Took No Action On Sandhu, Joshi Complaints Against Senior EC Official: RTI

Congress Raises Trade Deficit, 2020 Remarks

Ramesh also cited India's growing trade deficit with China, claiming it had reached a record $112 billion in 2025-26, compared with $99 billion in the previous financial year. He argued that the trade imbalance had hurt micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in several industries.

"Make in India has become Import from China," he wrote, describing the trade deficit as a threat to India's economic security.

The Congress leader also revisited Prime Minister Modi's remarks of June 19, 2020, following the Galwan Valley clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Referring to the Prime Minister's statement that no one had entered Indian territory and no Indian post was under another country's control, Ramesh alleged that the country had been paying the price for what he called a "clean chit" to China.

He further cited remarks attributed to former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane about the instructions he received during the Ladakh crisis, and referred to comments made by Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Rahul Singh regarding China's role in Pakistan's military campaign during Operation Sindoor.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s Time To Fight’: Prakash Raj Backs ‘Har Gali Jantar Mantar’ Nationwide Protest Against SIR

Ramesh also pointed to a public disagreement between Lieutenant General Singh's account and remarks by retired Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan in August 2026, questioning Chauhan's subsequent association with a think tank.

The allegations and assessments regarding the border situation, the government's response and China's activities were made by Ramesh in his post.

India-China Tensions Have Persisted Since Doklam Standoff

India and China have experienced repeated periods of tension along their disputed border. In 2017, the two countries were involved in a prolonged standoff in the Doklam area, which became a major political issue and was raised extensively in Parliament.

The latest remarks by the ITBP chief have brought renewed attention to reported face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh and the broader state of relations between the two countries.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new information has come to light regarding India-China border tensions?

ITBP Director General Shatrujeet Kapoor confirmed ongoing face-offs between Indian and Chinese forces in Arunachal Pradesh. He praised the force's Shaurya commando teams for their good work there.

How has the ITBP's role on the China border evolved?

The ITBP began as a mountain guerrilla force and later took on conventional border duties. It is now focused on establishing its identity as a high-altitude force along the China border.

What has Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said about the government's response to the face-offs?

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the government and PM Modi of silence on the border developments. He alleged the government was making concessions to China along the Line of Actual Control.

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
Read More
Published at : 23 Oct 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Arunachal Pradesh ITBP Galwan Clashes India China Ties
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Chai, Samosa, Rasmalai...': Posters Targeting Akhilesh Yadav, SP Over Gangster Links Spark Row In UP
'Chai, Samosa, Rasmalai...': Posters Targeting Akhilesh Yadav Over Gangster Links Surface In UP
India
Cabinet Secretariat Took No Action On Sandhu, Joshi Complaints Against Senior EC Official: RTI
Cabinet Secretariat Took No Action On Complaints Against Senior EC Official: RTI
India
UP: Glitches In Over 10,000 Voter Entries In Pilibhit; Probe Ordered Against 2 SDMs, Operator Dismissed
UP: Glitches In Over 10,000 Voter Entries In Pilibhit, Probe Ordered Against 2 SDMs
India
‘World Seeks New Order, Some In India Dream Of Disorder’: PM Modi's Swipe At Opposition
‘World Seeks New Order, Some In India Dream Of Disorder’: PM Modi's Swipe At Opposition
Advertisement

Videos

Voting Underway: UP Votes for 11 MLC Seats Across 72 Districts
Political Showdown: Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi Over SIR and Vote Theft Claims
Political Attack: PM Modi Targets Rahul Gandhi and Congress Over SIR Row
Shocking Arson: Masked Men Set Bike Ablaze in Delhi’s Azadpur, Explosion Damages Nearby Shop and House
House Chaos: AAP-BJP Councillors Clash Inside Delhi Municipal Corporation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget