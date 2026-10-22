You Can Only Buy 2 iPhone Duo Units At Once. Here's Why Apple Has Put In Restrictions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone Duo launches October 23, 2026, with limited walk-in stock.

Apple iPhone Duo Purchase Limit: Apple has capped online and pre-order purchases on its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, at two units per customer globally amid severe supply constraints and high demand ahead of its October 23 launch. As reported by MacRumors and verified independently by ABP Live English, customers are restricted to purchase a maximum of two iPhones through Apple's online store. Buyers can order two units of the same model or choose two different iPhone models.

The two-unit limit affected regions include the United States, India, China, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

You can check out a screenshot from Apple's online store below:

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Does The Two-iPhone Purchase Limit Apply Only To iPhone Duo?

No. The restriction is not exclusive to the iPhone Duo. It also covers other models too, including the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, as well as other iPhones listed on Apple's online store in India.

For instance, a customer can only order two iPhone Duo units in one purchase or alternatively, they can combine one iPhone Duo with an iPhone 18 Pro. However, customers cannot add a third iPhone, even if it belongs to a different model.

The restriction is particularly relevant for buyers who are planning to purchase multiple devices for family members or as gifts.

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When Will iPhone Duo Go On Sale In India?

Apple is set to begin its retail sales of the iPhone Duo on October 23. However, buyers without existing pre-orders may face limited availability, as another report by MacRumors indicates that walk-in purchases will be restricted in India on launch day.

“On Friday morning, our teams look forward to welcoming customers at Apple Stores to experience iPhone Duo and the incredible iPhone line-up for themselves. Apple Stores will have limited iPhone Duo available for walk-in customers, and we're working hard to get this revolutionary new product into customers' hands as quickly as possible,” an Apple spokesperson told the publication.

Customers planning to purchase the device should check Apple's official online store for availability and pickup options before visiting a retail outlet.

The two-device purchase cap means customers looking to buy more than two iPhones directly from Apple will need to account for the restriction when placing their orders.