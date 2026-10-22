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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsYou Can Only Buy 2 iPhone Duo Units At Once. Here's Why Apple Has Put In Restrictions

You Can Only Buy 2 iPhone Duo Units At Once. Here's Why Apple Has Put In Restrictions

Apple has capped iPhone purchases at two units per customer in India, including the iPhone Duo. Here's how the restriction works and what buyers need to know ahead of launch.

Written By : Ehtisham Qudrat |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
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  • iPhone Duo launches October 23, 2026, with limited walk-in stock.

Apple iPhone Duo Purchase Limit: Apple has capped online and pre-order purchases on its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, at two units per customer globally amid severe supply constraints and high demand ahead of its October 23 launch. As reported by MacRumors and verified independently by ABP Live English, customers are restricted to purchase a maximum of two iPhones through Apple's online store. Buyers can order two units of the same model or choose two different iPhone models.

The two-unit limit affected regions include the United States, India, China, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

You can check out a screenshot from Apple's online store below:

You Can Only Buy 2 iPhone Duo Units At Once. Here's Why Apple Has Put In Restrictions

READ MORE: Redmi 17 Vs Redmi 17C Review: Is Rs 3,000 Extra Worth It, Or Is The Cheaper Phone A Smarter Buy?

Does The Two-iPhone Purchase Limit Apply Only To iPhone Duo?

No. The restriction is not exclusive to the iPhone Duo. It also covers other models too, including the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, as well as other iPhones listed on Apple's online store in India.

For instance, a customer can only order two iPhone Duo units in one purchase or alternatively, they can combine one iPhone Duo with an iPhone 18 Pro. However, customers cannot add a third iPhone, even if it belongs to a different model.

The restriction is particularly relevant for buyers who are planning to purchase multiple devices for family members or as gifts.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by ABP Live (@abplivenews)

READ MORE: Which iPhone Should You Buy In Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026? iPhone 16, iPhone 17, iPhone 15 Compared

When Will iPhone Duo Go On Sale In India?

Apple is set to begin its retail sales of the iPhone Duo on October 23. However, buyers without existing pre-orders may face limited availability, as another report by MacRumors indicates that walk-in purchases will be restricted in India on launch day. 

“On Friday morning, our teams look forward to welcoming customers at Apple Stores to experience iPhone Duo and the incredible iPhone line-up for themselves. Apple Stores will have limited iPhone Duo available for walk-in customers, and we're working hard to get this revolutionary new product into customers' hands as quickly as possible,” an Apple spokesperson told the publication. 

Customers planning to purchase the device should check Apple's official online store for availability and pickup options before visiting a retail outlet.

The two-device purchase cap means customers looking to buy more than two iPhones directly from Apple will need to account for the restriction when placing their orders.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Which regions are affected by the two-unit purchase limit?

The two-unit purchase limit affects regions including the United States, India, China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It is a global restriction implemented by Apple.

About the author Ehtisham Qudrat

Ehtisham Qudrat is a digital content writer at ABP Live English, covering technology news and creating affiliate content. He has a background in journalism and mass communication, with an interest in digital media and emerging technology.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Apple Gadgets News TEchnology News IPhone Duo
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