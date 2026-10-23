Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump claimed Iran engineered crises to inflate oil prices.

Trump condemned Iran's deadly crackdowns, reiterated nuclear weapon ban.

IRGC claimed striking oil ships, vessels hitting mines.

IRGC warned US regarding navigation through mined maritime passage.

US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of manufacturing crises in the Persian Gulf to push up global crude oil prices ahead of the upcoming US midterm elections, while reiterating that Tehran must never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

In a post shared across his social media channels, Trump dismissed claims of major disruptions in the region, asserting that oil shipments through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz were higher than before the conflict began.

"Iran is doing everything they can to drive up the price of Oil prior to the U.S. Midterm Election. They are even making up fake hits, mines, and everything else, because more Oil is coming through the Hormuz Strait now than it did even prior to the beginning of the Conflict," Trump said.

Trump Claims 75,000 Protesters Killed In Iran

Trump also accused Iran's leadership of carrying out deadly crackdowns against civilian protesters, describing the government in Tehran as an "evil regime".

"They continue to kill protestors, and anyone else that happens to be in their way. It is truly an Evil Regime, and I can only hope the American Public, and the World, understands how EVIL they are! 75,000 protestors lie dead in less than seven months," the US President claimed.

Criticising domestic political opponents and the international community for what he described as indifference, Trump reiterated his opposition to Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.

"It is shocking how the World, and the Dumocrat Party, seem not to care. IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, AND THEY WILL NEVER A NUCLEAR WEAPON!" Trump wrote.

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Iran's IRGC Navy Warns US Over Mined Maritime Passage

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy issued a warning to the United States over what it described as efforts by Washington to encourage vessels to navigate a mined maritime passage.

In a statement attributed to the IRGC Navy Command, the force accused the US of encouraging ships to pass through the route despite the presence of mines. It warned that continued actions could widen the confrontation to US military bases in the region.

"The arrogant US regime's insistence on inciting vessels to pass through the illegally mined passage has increased maritime accidents day by day, and the aggressive US military should know that if this trend continues, the scope of the confrontation will extend to the aggressive bases in the region. This is a serious warning," the IRGC Navy Command said.

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Iran Claims Strikes On Oil Ships In Persian Gulf

The warning came after the IRGC Navy claimed to have struck and set fire to four ships carrying oil cargoes in the northern Persian Gulf, while three other vessels collided with mines in the western Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

In a statement issued on Thursday, the IRGC Navy said the four ships had crossed what it described as an "illegal route" despite warnings issued to the maritime companies operating them.

Earlier, Trump said on Wednesday (local time) that the United States was not negotiating with Iran and that "something" would happen "fairly soon".