Epstein Files Leak Shows How A Simple Copy-Paste Can Break Government Secrecy

The Epstein files leak wasn’t sophisticated or technical. A basic redaction error left text intact beneath black boxes, allowing anyone to uncover hidden information with a simple copy-paste.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 04:05 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The U.S. Department of Justice released 11,034 documents on December 22 as part of the latest Epstein files dump. While most people expected heavy redactions, few expected those redactions to fail so quickly. Soon after the release, parts of the documents began circulating online without blackouts. As per Forbes, the exposure did not happen due to a sophisticated cyberattack. Instead, it was caused by a basic mistake in how the PDFs were redacted, raising serious concerns about how sensitive government files were handled.

Epstein Files Hacked Due To Faulty PDF Redaction

The report says that, soon after the documents went public, political commentator Brian Krassenstein shared posts explaining how the Epstein files were effectively exposed. According to him, the method was shockingly simple. He highlighted the redacted text, copied it, and pasted it into another document. The hidden information appeared immediately.

This happened because the redaction was only visual. The black boxes were placed on top of the text rather than removing the text itself. PDFs work in layers, meaning the original content can still exist underneath. When someone selects and copies the area, the underlying text comes along with it.

Experts from the AI redaction company Redactable explained that PDFs often contain multiple layers of data. If redaction is not done properly, sensitive information can remain hidden but accessible. This shows why redaction requires careful checks, not just covering text with black shapes.

Epstein Files Redaction Failure Sparks Security Questions

The failure has raised concerns beyond embarrassment. The Department of Justice has previously shown strong technical abilities alongside the FBI, making this error difficult to ignore. The method used to reveal the text has been known for years and requires no advanced skills.

Adobe itself advises users to sanitise PDFs before sharing. This process removes both visible and hidden data permanently. In this case, that step appears to have been missed.

The Epstein files incident highlights a critical lesson. When dealing with sensitive information, visual redaction is not enough. Without proper sanitisation and verification, confidential details can be exposed with minimal effort.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 25 Dec 2025 04:05 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
