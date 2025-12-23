New Epstein File Returns Spotlight On Trump; Documents Flag Multiple US President Jet Trips

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The US Justice Department on Tuesday released another set of documents linked to its investigation into deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including an internal email that references former president Donald Trump’s travel history.

According to the email, Trump is listed as a passenger on at least eight flights aboard Epstein’s private jet between 1993 and 1996—more than previously reported. The document forms part of a January 7, 2020 email chain titled “RE: Epstein flight records” and appears to have been authored by an assistant US attorney from the Southern District of New York, though identities remain redacted.

Flight Details Revealed Trump's Frequent Travel The email claims that Trump travelled on some flights alongside Ghislaine Maxwell and members of his family, including Marla Maples, daughter Tiffany Trump, and son Eric Trump. It further notes that on one 1993 flight, Trump and Epstein were the only listed passengers, while another flight allegedly included Epstein, Trump, and a then-20-year-old individual whose name has been redacted.

The document also mentions that two women listed on separate flights could have been potential witnesses in the Maxwell case. Despite the disclosures, the Justice Department issued a caution against what it described as “untrue and sensationalist” claims circulating on social media regarding Trump’s alleged involvement.

Denials And Legal Context

Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has stated that his relationship with Epstein ended around 2004, well before Epstein’s first arrest. Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 for sex trafficking-related offences. Legal experts note that appearing in flight records does not, by itself, imply criminal conduct.