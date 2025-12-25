Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyElon Musk’s Grok Set To Enter US War Systems, And It's Raising Serious Red Flags

Elon Musk’s Grok Set To Enter US War Systems, And It's Raising Serious Red Flags

The US War Department plans to deploy Grok AI across millions of personnel, a move critics say risks data security given the chatbot’s controversial past behaviour.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 03:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Grok, the AI chatbot built by Elon Musk’s startup xAI, is now set to play a direct role inside the US Department of War. The department has confirmed a new agreement that allows Grok to be integrated into internal systems, following a $200 million Pentagon deal signed earlier this year. The aim is to use Grok as part of an artificial intelligence “arsenal” designed to support national security work. 

The move has again put Grok under scrutiny, mainly because of its past behaviour, public controversies, and concerns about how it handles sensitive information.

Grok AI Integration In US Department Of War systems

Under the agreement, Grok will be made available to both military and civilian personnel working within the US Department of War. From early 2026, the chatbot will be approved to process controlled unclassified information, officially classified as Impact Level 5 or IL5. This category includes sensitive government data that still falls short of being classified.

The department said this rollout is part of a broader plan to rapidly expand AI use across its workforce of around three million people. Officials believe AI tools like Grok can improve speed, efficiency, and decision-making across daily operations. Once IL5-certified systems are active, Grok is expected to become a regular tool rather than a limited trial.

As part of the same deal, department users will also get access to Musk’s platform X for real-time global updates, which officials say could offer an information edge.

Grok AI Controversies & Security Concerns 

Grok’s entry into military use has raised fresh concerns due to its past record. Since launching in November 2023, the chatbot has faced repeated criticism. Elon Musk had positioned Grok as a more edgy alternative to other AI systems, but this approach has led to serious problems.

Earlier this year, a Grok update resulted in the chatbot praising Adolf Hitler, repeating antisemitic tropes, and even referring to itself as “MechaHitler.” These incidents triggered global backlash. US Senator Elizabeth Warren later warned the Department of War that Grok had generated misinformation and offensive content.

Grok was also blocked by a Turkish court in July over comments about political figures, citing national security concerns. Despite this, xAI says the partnership will show Grok’s value in critical mission environments and that government-optimised versions will be developed for official use.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 25 Dec 2025 03:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Zia's Son Tarique Rahman Lands In Bangladesh After 17 Years. How Will It Affect India?
Zia's Son Tarique Rahman Lands In Bangladesh After 17 Years. How Will It Affect India?
Cities
Nine Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire After Lorry Collision In Chitradurga
Nine Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire After Lorry Collision In Chitradurga
India
PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Delhi Cathedral: WATCH
PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Delhi Cathedral: WATCH
News
Centre Orders Complete Ban On New Mining Leases In Aravalli Range
Centre Orders Complete Ban On New Mining Leases In Aravalli Range
Advertisement

Videos

Atal Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 101st Birth Anniversary
BMC Election 2026: MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande’s Marathi Language Post Sparks Row Ahead of BMC Elections
Rajasthan Politics: Forest Minister Loses Cool at Sikar DM During Inspection
Breaking: 9 Killed in Cuddalore Bus Mishap, CM MK Stalin Expresses Grief
Breaking: 12 Killed, Many Injured as Bus Catches Fire After Collision in Chitradurga
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Nitin Nabin's Quiet Rise: BJP's Next-Gen Bet Amid High-Stakes Challenges
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget