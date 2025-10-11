Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Elon Musk has announced that his xAI Grok AI chatbot will soon be able to detect fake videos online and track where they came from. This comes as people are increasingly worried about AI-generated content being used to impersonate someone or post harmful videos. Musk shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) after a user warned that soon anyone could make videos that look real but are completely fake.

Grok’s new features aim to make it easier to identify and verify such videos.

Grok AI Detects Fake Videos Online

The upcoming feature will let Grok analyse videos for AI signs that humans cannot see, such as unusual patterns in compression or video generation.

@grok will be able to analyze the video for AI signatures in the bitstream and then further research the Internet to assess origin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 9, 2025

It may also cross-check metadata, online footprints, and other information to find the video’s origin. Musk explained that this tool could help people verify whether a video is real or AI-made.

This is especially important because fake videos are becoming more common and can cause misunderstandings, damage reputations, or spread false news.

Elon Musk’s Grok Plans & AI Ambitions

Since launching in 2023, Grok AI has been used for fact-checking posts on X and assisting with personalised content. Musk merged xAI with X to integrate Grok deeply into the platform.

He plans to replace X’s recommendation algorithm with Grok for more tailored content. The chatbot is also central to Musk’s vision of a Wikipedia-style knowledge platform called “Grokipedia.”

Earlier this year, a new version of Grok’s video generator was released for both free and paid users, showing how Musk wants Grok to play a bigger role in creating and checking AI-generated content online.

Grok’s video detection feature comes at a time when AI-created videos are raising serious concerns. Experts say AI can create extremely realistic videos, making it hard to distinguish truth from fake.

With tools like Grok, users may soon have a way to protect themselves from false or misleading content. By combining AI detection with tracing capabilities, Grok aims to make online videos safer and more trustworthy for everyone.