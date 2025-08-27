Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyTrump Claims Meta's Louisiana AI Data Centre To Cost $50 Billion: What We Know So Far

Trump Claims Meta's Louisiana AI Data Centre To Cost $50 Billion: What We Know So Far

Trump says Meta’s new AI data centre in Louisiana will cost $50B, marking the company’s biggest investment in AI infrastructure.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Plans by Meta to build an artificial intelligence data centre in Louisiana were abruptly halted after US President Donald Trump said it would cost the company $50 billion, Reuters reported. He said this during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, which has once again put the spotlight on the tech company giant's monstrous expansion plans.

Meta’s Biggest AI Project Yet

The centre, placed in Richland Parish, Louisiana, US, will be the largest data centre of the company to date. 

It is capable of handling unprecedented computational power and will be used to help the company’s increased emphasis on AI workloads and superintelligence research, as reported by Reuters. 

Trump has given the $50 billion estimate, although Meta has not given a comment on the estimate.

Also Read: How To Take A Screenshot On Laptop: Step-By Step Guide For Windows & Mac Users

Previous reports indicated that the company was in talks with investment giants PIMCO and Blue Owl Capital in order to raise $29 billion in financing to fund the project. 

Meta had already declared an investment of $10 billion last year, demonstrating the level and seriousness of this project.

Superintelligence and Zuckerberg’s Vision

As further reported by Reyters, the project is intimately linked to Meta Superintelligence Labs, a group that was restructured in June after the middling success of its Llama 4 AI model. 

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has promised to invest hundreds of billions of dollars over the next several years to construct enormous data centres and advance AI.

Also Read: Apple AirPods Pro 3 Leaks: Design, Health Sensors, AI Features, Everything Else We Know So Far

This Louisiana facility allows Meta to indicate its ambition to remain a leader in AI infrastructure. The new hub is sure to be an anchor point in its pursuit of next-gen AI capabilities, as competition with Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI heats up.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 27 Aug 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Meta TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Tariff War Escalates As Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, India Now Faces 50% Duty
Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, Indian Exporters Now Face 50% Duty On US Shipments
Cities
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
IPL
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
Technology
Gadgets Review | Redmi 15: Old-School Rock & Roll In Your Pocket
Gadgets Review | Redmi 15: Old-School Rock & Roll In Your Pocket
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget