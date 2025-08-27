Trump Claims Meta's Louisiana AI Data Centre To Cost $50 Billion: What We Know So Far

Plans by Meta to build an artificial intelligence data centre in Louisiana were abruptly halted after US President Donald Trump said it would cost the company $50 billion, Reuters reported. He said this during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, which has once again put the spotlight on the tech company giant's monstrous expansion plans.

Meta’s Biggest AI Project Yet

The centre, placed in Richland Parish, Louisiana, US, will be the largest data centre of the company to date.

It is capable of handling unprecedented computational power and will be used to help the company’s increased emphasis on AI workloads and superintelligence research, as reported by Reuters.

Trump has given the $50 billion estimate, although Meta has not given a comment on the estimate.

Previous reports indicated that the company was in talks with investment giants PIMCO and Blue Owl Capital in order to raise $29 billion in financing to fund the project.

Meta had already declared an investment of $10 billion last year, demonstrating the level and seriousness of this project.

Superintelligence and Zuckerberg’s Vision

As further reported by Reyters, the project is intimately linked to Meta Superintelligence Labs, a group that was restructured in June after the middling success of its Llama 4 AI model.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has promised to invest hundreds of billions of dollars over the next several years to construct enormous data centres and advance AI.

This Louisiana facility allows Meta to indicate its ambition to remain a leader in AI infrastructure. The new hub is sure to be an anchor point in its pursuit of next-gen AI capabilities, as competition with Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI heats up.