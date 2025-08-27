Apple iPhone 17 Launch Event Confirmed For September 9: What To Expect

iPhone 17 Launch Date: Apple has officially announced the launch of its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series, scheduled for September 9. As per Apple’s usual schedule, the reveal will take place at Apple Park, Cupertino, and expectations are sky-high. While all eyes will be on the new iPhones, Apple has also planned a series of major updates across its devices and software. From ultra-thin iPhones to next-gen Apple watches, here are the 5 biggest announcements expected at this year’s Apple Event.

Get ready for an awe dropping #AppleEvent on Tuesday, September 9! pic.twitter.com/uAcYp2RLMM — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 26, 2025

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro lineup

Apple will launch the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Interestingly, the Plus variant will be removed this year. They will be running on iOS 26 and all the upcoming phones will boast the A19 chip, which makes them faster, smarter, and eco-efficient.

iPhone 17 Air: The thinnest iPhone ever?

A totally new model, perhaps named the iPhone 17 Air, is speculated to be released. Being only 5.5mm thick, it may become the thinnest iPhone ever. The name is yet to be confirmed by Apple, but this slender gadget will certainly draw a crowd.

iOS 26 rollout

Following its unveiling at WWDC 2025, a stable version of iOS 26 will likely be introduced by Apple. This is the most significant redesign since iOS 7, with a Liquid Glass UI incorporating transparent, glass-like elements. The update will also enhance Apple Intelligence features and bring more intelligent user interfaces.

Apple Watch Series 11

The Apple Watch Series 11 is expected to come with the S11 chip and new health-related features. The likely advancements encompass Sleep Score monitoring, Hypertension detection, and other smart functions, which take the Apple Health ecosystem to the next level.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Fitness enthusiasts will meet the Watch Ultra 3. This powerhouse might include a wide-angle OLED display that supports high refresh rates and is all fueled by an S11 chip. It will focus on precision health and fitness tracking.

The upcoming Apple Event on September 9 is not likely to be just a presentation of new iPhone models because the company has much more to offer. From the thinnest iPhone ever to wiser wearables, and a daring new design in iOS, 2025 might be the year that Apple redefines its ecosystem once more.