Apple Watch Series 11 Leaks: From Release Date To Price, Here's What We Know So Far

Apple Watch Series 11 is expected to be launched at Apple’s September event. Here’s a roundup of its expected price, specs, release date, and key features.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Apple Watch 11 Leaks: Apple Watch Series 11 may become a star of the September 9 event, even though the iPhone 17 series will be, rightfully, the centre of attention. Last year, Series 10 was a minor update, and this year it seems things will be similar: minor updates, not a radical transform. Nevertheless, the Apple Watch continues to enjoy one of the most refined wearables available, and the Series 11 appears determined to continue that trend.

Apple Watch Series 11 Price & Release Date

If Apple sticks to tradition, the Series 11 could start at $399 (roughly Rs 35,000) for the 42mm aluminium model and $429 for the 46mm version, with stainless steel and LTE variants climbing higher.

Launch date is expected to be September 9, with pre-orders beginning September 12 and retail availability starting September 19, the usual Apple model.

Apple Watch Series 11 Design & Display

Although it is expected to keep its flat-edge design, other rumours include the use of a US-made Corning glass and replacing OLED with micro-LED or LTPO technology, which could provide brighter displays and enhanced battery life. 

There have been rumours of a camera that supports FaceTime calls, but sources have suggested those features could wait until 2026 in the Series 12.

Apple Watch Series 11 Hardware

The new S11 chip is tipped to bring efficiency improvements, not necessarily an increase in processing power. 

It is expected to feature the same architecture as its predecessors and will keep what is already smooth without potentially breaking any new ground.

Apple Watch Series 11 watchOS 26 Features

The Series 11 is expected to come with watchOS 26, a redesigned liquid glass UI, an AI workout buddy, enhanced Siri, instant translation, and health features including a Sleep Score and hypertension detection. 

The Series 11 may not reinvent the wheel, but as the first Apple Watch with long-term blood glucose monitoring, it promises to be a solid, health-focused upgrade.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 27 Aug 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Apple
