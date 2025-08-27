Apple AirPods Pro 3 Leaks: Design, Health Sensors, AI Features, Everything Else We Know So Far

Apple Launch Event 2025: Apple AirPods Pro 2 remain the standouts in the market when it comes to premium earbuds, owing to high ANC efficiency, sound quality, and software updates. Speculation now suggests that the AirPods Pro 3 could come on September 9 alongside the iPhone 17, with some suggesting it will be coming in 2026.

The iPhone 17 series is said to carry four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air, and maybe some accessories like AirPods and watch 11.

AirPods Pro 3 Design and Audio Upgrades

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg speculates that Apple might also update the buds and the case design. The anticipated updates are a more streamlined shape, a hidden status LED, and a front-mounted capacitive pairing button, like AirPods 4.

Internally, a more powerful audio chip can supply better Active Noise Cancellation, so Apple can keep ahead of competition such as Sony and Bose.

AirPoda Pro 3 Health and AI Features

The largest possible jump is health tracking. According to Bloomberg, AirPods Pro 3 might have in-ear heart-rate monitoring and potentially temperature detection, so the heart rate measuring is fast and more accurate than the Apple Watch.

Another rumour suggests a live translation feature, where a conversation might be immediately translated through the iPhone Translate app into the earbuds.

Regarding software, iOS 26 could enable new AirPods features, including sleep-detection and auto-pauses, along with enhanced call quality, and potentially using AirPods as a camera remote.

Although analyst opinions differ, the references to iOS 26 beta code cite the availability of the AirPods Pro 3, meaning a fall timeline in 2025 may still be a possibility.

If true, this could be Apple's most substantial change, upgrading ANC and AI and adding health tracking capabilities while (hopefully) maintaining the same $249 price.

All we can do right now is sit back and wait for Apple to release its 2025 line to see what Apple is bringing to the table.