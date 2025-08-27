Apple AirPods Pro 3 Leaks: Design, Health Sensors, AI Features, Everything Else We Know So Far

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyApple AirPods Pro 3 Leaks: Design, Health Sensors, AI Features, Everything Else We Know So Far

AirPods Pro 3 may arrive next month with design tweaks, health sensors, and smarter AI features. Here’s what we know so far.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Apple Launch Event 2025: Apple AirPods Pro 2 remain the standouts in the market when it comes to premium earbuds, owing to high ANC efficiency, sound quality, and software updates. Speculation now suggests that the AirPods Pro 3 could come on September 9 alongside the iPhone 17, with some suggesting it will be coming in 2026.

The iPhone 17 series is said to carry four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air, and maybe some accessories like AirPods and watch 11.

AirPods Pro 3 Design and Audio Upgrades

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg speculates that Apple might also update the buds and the case design. The anticipated updates are a more streamlined shape, a hidden status LED, and a front-mounted capacitive pairing button, like AirPods 4.

Internally, a more powerful audio chip can supply better Active Noise Cancellation, so Apple can keep ahead of competition such as Sony and Bose.

AirPoda Pro 3 Health and AI Features

The largest possible jump is health tracking. According to Bloomberg, AirPods Pro 3 might have in-ear heart-rate monitoring and potentially temperature detection, so the heart rate measuring is fast and more accurate than the Apple Watch.

Another rumour suggests a live translation feature, where a conversation might be immediately translated through the iPhone Translate app into the earbuds.

Regarding software, iOS 26 could enable new AirPods features, including sleep-detection and auto-pauses, along with enhanced call quality, and potentially using AirPods as a camera remote.

Although analyst opinions differ, the references to iOS 26 beta code cite the availability of the AirPods Pro 3, meaning a fall timeline in 2025 may still be a possibility.

If true, this could be Apple's most substantial change, upgrading ANC and AI and adding health tracking capabilities while (hopefully) maintaining the same $249 price.

All we can do right now is sit back and wait for Apple to release its 2025 line to see what Apple is bringing to the table.

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
