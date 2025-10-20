Diwali Sale 2025: Get iPhone 16 For Under Rs 35,000; Hurry Before Stocks Run Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 16 Price Drop: Diwali 2025 is here, and the festive sale season is almost ending. Amazon and Flipkart are still offering deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other electronics. For those who missed earlier offers, this is the last chance to grab discounts. Flipkart is offering the iPhone 16 at a significantly lower price, making it more accessible for buyers wanting to upgrade their phone or switch to iOS.

With all offers combined, the iPhone 16 can effectively be brought under Rs 35,000. Buyers should act fast as stocks may run out quickly during the last days of the sale.

iPhone 16 Price During Diwali 2025 Sale

The iPhone 16 (128GB variant) is listed at Rs 57,999 on Flipkart, down from Rs 69,900. Buyers using an SBI credit card can get an additional Rs 3,500 off.

Old smartphone exchanges can also reduce the price, with trade-in values up to Rs 46,990, depending on the device’s condition and Pincode.

These offers combined make it possible for some customers to get the iPhone 16 for under Rs 35,000.

It is important to check the final price before placing an order to ensure all applicable discounts are applied.

iPhone 16 Specifications

The iPhone 16 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is built with aerospace-grade aluminium and Ceramic Shield.

It runs on Apple’s A18 chip, offering energy-efficient performance, gaming support, and advanced photo and video capabilities.

The camera setup includes a 48MP Fusion main camera, an Ultra Wide camera with autofocus, and a 2x optical-quality Telephoto lens, along with features like Night mode, Deep Fusion, and Smart HDR for better photography.

Battery life allows up to 22 hours of video playback, and charging is via USB-C or MagSafe. iOS 18 brings customisable Home Screen icons, animated iMessage effects, improved photo organisation, privacy features, and safety tools like Crash Detection.

The phone also supports Apple’s latest security updates, smooth app performance, and Face ID for secure authentication, making it a reliable choice for daily use.