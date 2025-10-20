Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyDiwali Sale 2025: Get iPhone 16 For Under Rs 35,000; Hurry Before Stocks Run Out

Diwali Sale 2025: Get iPhone 16 For Under Rs 35,000; Hurry Before Stocks Run Out

Diwali 2025 sale lets buyers grab iPhone 16 under Rs 35,000 with Flipkart, Amazon discounts and trade-ins. Check the deal here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 03:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 16 Price Drop: Diwali 2025 is here, and the festive sale season is almost ending. Amazon and Flipkart are still offering deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other electronics. For those who missed earlier offers, this is the last chance to grab discounts. Flipkart is offering the iPhone 16 at a significantly lower price, making it more accessible for buyers wanting to upgrade their phone or switch to iOS. 

With all offers combined, the iPhone 16 can effectively be brought under Rs 35,000. Buyers should act fast as stocks may run out quickly during the last days of the sale.

iPhone 16 Price During Diwali 2025 Sale

The iPhone 16 (128GB variant) is listed at Rs 57,999 on Flipkart, down from Rs 69,900. Buyers using an SBI credit card can get an additional Rs 3,500 off. 

Old smartphone exchanges can also reduce the price, with trade-in values up to Rs 46,990, depending on the device’s condition and Pincode. 

These offers combined make it possible for some customers to get the iPhone 16 for under Rs 35,000. 

It is important to check the final price before placing an order to ensure all applicable discounts are applied.

iPhone 16 Specifications

The iPhone 16 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is built with aerospace-grade aluminium and Ceramic Shield. 

It runs on Apple’s A18 chip, offering energy-efficient performance, gaming support, and advanced photo and video capabilities. 

The camera setup includes a 48MP Fusion main camera, an Ultra Wide camera with autofocus, and a 2x optical-quality Telephoto lens, along with features like Night mode, Deep Fusion, and Smart HDR for better photography. 

Battery life allows up to 22 hours of video playback, and charging is via USB-C or MagSafe. iOS 18 brings customisable Home Screen icons, animated iMessage effects, improved photo organisation, privacy features, and safety tools like Crash Detection.

The phone also supports Apple’s latest security updates, smooth app performance, and Face ID for secure authentication, making it a reliable choice for daily use.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 20 Oct 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Diwali Cheer On Dalal Street, Sensex Climbs Over 400 Points, Nifty Gains More Than 140
Diwali Cheer On Dalal Street, Sensex Climbs Over 400 Points, Nifty Gains More Than 140
Technology
Global Cloud Outage Hits Amazon, Prime Video, Snapchat, Perplexity, & More
Global Cloud Outage Hits Amazon, Prime Video, Snapchat, Perplexity, & More
News
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Navy Personnel, Says INS Vikrant Sends Waves Of Fear Across Pakistan, Salutes Armed Forces
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Navy Personnel, Says INS Vikrant Sends Waves Of Fear Across Pakistan, Salutes Armed Forces
Cities
Delhi Chokes On Diwali Morning As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Category: Check Area-Wise AQI
Delhi Chokes On Diwali Morning As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Category: Check AQI
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget