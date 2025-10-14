iPhone 15 Price Drop: Here’s How To Grab It At ₹45,000 This Diwali

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 15 Price Drop: Diwali is almost here, and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale is serving up some of the year’s best deals. While smartphones, laptops, and gadgets are all seeing discounts, the iPhone 15 (128GB) is catching the eye of Apple fans. With additional bank offers and exchange deals, this is one of the most talked-about discounts this season. If you’ve been waiting for a reason to upgrade, this might be the perfect opportunity to grab Apple’s latest phone at a lower price.

iPhone 15 Price Drop On Amazon

With Amazon’s festive offers, you can get the iPhone 15 for just Rs 47,499, down from its MRP of Rs 69,900. On top of that, using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card gets you an extra Rs 2,374 off.

There’s also an exchange offer of up to Rs 45,050, so if you happen to own an iPhone 16 Pro Max and want to swap it for the iPhone 15, you could actually do it, though no one’s that stupid, right?

iPhone 15 Specifications



The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone features Dynamic Island for notifications and live updates. The iPhone 15 has a 48MP+12MP dual rear camera along with a 12MP front camera for clear selfies and video calls.

The body is made of colour-infused glass and aluminium, with a Ceramic Shield front, and is splash, dust, and water resistant. It runs on Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, paired with efficient battery management, and includes a 3,349 mAh battery.

Other capabilities include portrait mode, voice isolation during calls, smart HDR photography, and cinematic video recording.

The phone supports 5G connectivity, standard wired charging, Face ID for authentication, and iOS features like notifications, app support, and system updates.

It also supports basic accessories such as wired headphones and cases, and has USB-C for data transfer and charging, making it compatible with standard Apple peripherals.